…Why Africa’s Targeting Electricity Access For 300m People By 2030

Share

Africa’s attention will focus on Dar es Salaam, the Tanzanian capital, from today when African leaders converge to address the electricity challenges facing the continent.

One of the key focus, according to the organisers, is to evaluate how plausible the target by African heads of states to grant access to electricity to 300 million people by 2030? That is the task before the over 1,000 participants expected at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.

African Development Bank (ADB’s) Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Mr Daniel Schroth, said: “It’s a tight journey because 2030 is only five years away and we have to deliver, not expected connections, but actual connections to 300 million by 2030.” Schroth emphasised the urgency of implementation of Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit at a media briefing in Dar es Salaam. Mr Franz Drees-Gross, World Bank Director of Infrastructure for West Africa, said Mission 300 represented not just an ambitious target but a movement.

“We are creating a lasting impact that will power Africa’s growth and enable millions of people to access the essential services electricity provides,” said Drees-Gross. The World Bank Group and the ADB launched the initiative in April 2024 to bridge the energy access gap in Africa.

Mr Wale Shonibare, ADB’s Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation, said the summit would unveil new initiatives aimed at boosting domestic resource mobilisation. Shonibare said it would also encourage cross-border trade to spread risk and increase financing for energy access.

Already, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and The Rockefeller Foundation have committed $10 million to create a technical assistance facility supporting electricity projects across 11 African nations.

Share

Please follow and like us: