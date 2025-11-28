Oluwadamilare Arabambi is a thought leader in fintech payments infrastructure, having collaborated with leading organisations such as Parkway, Swwipe, and one of the big4 Consulting Firms. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Arabambi spoke on the strategic imperative for fintech payment reconciliation infrastructure in Africa and beyond.

What can you say about Fintech payments reconciliation?

Let me begin by saying that fintech payments reconciliation is a financial process that involves matching and comparing transaction records to ensure that the payments made or received are accurate and consistent with what is recorded in the business’ accounting books or financial statements. However, as the fintech ecosystem matures, a significant evolution is unfolding beneath the surface: the transformation of reconciliation from a linear, pairwise activity into a high cardinality, multi directional process. This cardinality shift emerging from the increasing complexity of digital transactions, embedded finance, and real time payment systems is not merely a technical issue, but a strategic challenge that impacts trust, liquidity, compliance, and innovation. Globally, financial institutions are embedding intelligence into the reconciliation layer. In Africa, where financial systems re- main fragmented yet mobile-first, there is a unique opportunity to leapfrog legacy models and architect reconciliation systems natively for the next-generation financial ecosystem. Reconciliation is the process of matching financial transactions across internal and external systems, which has historically been a backend function. However, in a digitized, platform-based economy, reconciliation now touches core dimensions of financial infrastructure: real time settlements, cross-border flows, fraud detection, and auditability. As transaction ecosystems become more complex, the assumption of matching between ledgers, payment processors, or clearinghouses no longer holds. Many relationships between participants (platforms, wallets, banks, regulators, proto- cols) are creating new pressures and possibilities. This cardinality shift demands a fundamental rethinking of reconciliation trategies, especially in emerging markets where financial inclusion, compliance requirements, and cross-platform coordination collide.

So what can you say about the cardinality shift in fintech payments reconciliation?

Many traditional reconciliations rely on clear, linear flows: one bank statement, one merchant settlement, and one matching record. But, the rise of embedded finance APIs, marketplace platforms, cross-chain crypto payments, and open banking partnerships have introduced many sources and many destinations per transaction set. For instance, a user pays via a BNPL provider through a neobank using a crypto wallet, and the merchant settles in local fiat via a PSP. Each actor may hold a partial view of the transaction, leading to temporal and structural mismatches. Reconciliation must now span ledgers with different schemas, frequencies, jurisdictions, and protocols. Reconciliation models legacy assume batch processing, overnight reports, and fixed field formats. These assumptions break down in streaming payment contexts (e.g., ride-hailing payouts), Web 3 transaction environments (e.g., smart contract events),multi-party embedded finance ecosystems. Failures in reconciliation are not just technical issues. They erode trust, delay settlements, and create regulatory risk.

So, can you explain global strategic response to fintech payments reconciliation?

Leading fintech infrastructure players are responding by reimagining reconciliation as a real-time intelligence layer embedded reconciliation at the point of origination. Firms such as Stripe, Alipay, and Adyen are embedding reconciliation logic directly into the transaction flow, enabling pre-validated reference codes, dynamic ledger updates, and real-time dispute flags. Ledger Abstraction & Data Normalization Advanced platforms use middleware layers to unify event streams from fragmented systems. These “ ledger abstraction layers” allow uniform reconciliation across bank statements, Wallet logs, crypto chain data, and internal ledger entries. Reconciliation-as-a-Service (RaaS) Vendors now offer cloud-native reconciliation engines with anomaly detection powered by ML, Configurable matching rules API-based dispute workflows. These tools transform reconciliation from a cost centre into a strategic service layer with implications for liquidity, capital efficiency, and fraud prevention.

What are the features of Africa’s fintech scene?

Africa’s fintech scene is marked by: informal financial systems, high mobile wallet penetration, cross-border payment friction, and regulatory flux.

While these conditions create challenges, they also present a unique opportunity. Africa can natively architect for high cardinality rather than retrofitting old infrastructure.

Reconciliation is already a lived reality due to mobile money, agency banking, and multi-P2P platforms. Compliance is non-optional. AML/CFT rules demand auditable reconciliation, especially across cross-border corridors. New players are not tied to mainframe banking logic and can adopt event-driven design.

There is a shift from batch files to re- al-time event logs across mobile networks, wallets, and FX providers. For token-triggered release logic, they should use smart contract-based escrows and multi-sig validations for settlements.

They should form alliances among MNOs, banks, and fintechs to standardise identifiers, time- stamps, and dispute workflows. Regulator visible layers: Provide regulators with read-only audit trails in near real-time, reducing reliance on static compliance reports.

What is the best way to treat fintech payments reconciliation?

For fintech founders, they should treat reconciliation as a product, not a back office task. They should invest in event-driven architectures that allow for streaming and real-time reconciliation. Build for dynamic ledger sync, especially if operating cross-border.

For Regulators: Encourage reconciliation data standards across financial and non-bank players. Incentivise open audit trails for transaction-level reconciliation in sandboxes.

They should provide guidance on token-based conditional settlements. Infrastructure builders should offer plug-and-play reconciliation APIs that normalise mobile money, fiat, and crypto flows.

There should be embed AI anomaly detection to preempt fraud and reduce false positives.

They should consider Africa-specific patterns, e.g., offline first, airtime based references, and dynamic FX. The cardinality shift in reconciliation is not just an operational concern.

It is a foundational evolution with implications for trust, interoperability, and financial integrity. While global players are embedding intelligence at the reconciliation layer, Africa has the chance to redefine that layer entirely, building systems that are agile, collaborative, and deeply aware of multi actor realities.

By doing so, reconciliation becomes more than a control mechanism. It becomes a source of systemic confidence and a platform for innovation.