Why Africa Must Invest In Digital Health Skills – Salako

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, has urged African governments and stakeholders to prioritize investment in digital health skills, warning that neglecting this area could result in systems that appear modern but function inefficiently.

Speaking during a plenary session themed “The Case for Digital Health Skilling in Africa” at the Africa Health Tech Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, Salako emphasized that investing in the digital capacity of healthcare workers is essential to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and building resilient health systems capable of withstanding future shocks.

“The future of effective and equitable healthcare delivery in Africa lies in our ability to harness technology, and, more importantly, in building the human capacity to drive it,” the minister said.

He explained that while digital health tools are revolutionizing how care is delivered, data is managed, and decisions are made across the world, their success depends on the competency of those operating them.

“Without a workforce that is digitally empowered, we risk building systems that look modern but operate inefficiently. Investing in digital health skilling is, therefore, an investment in the future of healthcare itself,” Salako stated.

He noted that when frontline health workers can confidently use digital tools, data becomes more accurate, decisions smarter, and healthcare delivery more effective.

“The case for digital health skilling in Africa is no longer optional — it is practical, urgent, and transformational. Digital health skilling is not just a technical priority; it is both an economic and moral imperative. The most sustainable investment in health transformation is not in devices or dashboards, but in the human beings who power them,” he added.

Salako called for collective investment in digital health learning infrastructure, continuous professional development, and standardized accreditation of digital health competencies across countries to enhance regional mobility and mutual recognition of skilled professionals.

Highlighting Nigeria’s progress, the minister said the country is advancing its health system through digital skilling initiatives guided by the Nigeria Digital Health Strategy 2021–2025, which is currently under review.

“We have launched the Nigeria Digital in Health Initiative (NDHI), designed to build a unified, secure, and interoperable digital ecosystem for health. NDHI will harness the digital innovation skills of young Nigerians for healthcare improvement while ensuring domestic ownership that reflects the Nigerian context,” he said.

According to him, the initiative aims to ensure that every health worker — from rural primary health centers to tertiary hospitals — is equipped with the digital tools needed for service delivery, reporting, and policy formulation, while ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all Nigerians.

Salako disclosed that about 76 percent of Nigeria’s federal tertiary health institutions have achieved between 50 and 100 percent digitization, while state-level secondary and primary healthcare centers are also being digitalized with federal support and incentives.

He added that the private sector is also playing a key role as the country works toward establishing a National Health Information Exchange before the end of 2027.

“The Nigerian experience shows what can be achieved when governments place people at the center of digital health investments. Building on this foundation, Africa can move faster together,” Salako concluded.