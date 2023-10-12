Why Africa Must Develop Home-Grown Solutions to Its Problems –Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday said African leaders must find home-grown solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the continent. The former President said African leaders must not continue to fold their hands and allow problems to fester before solving them, insisting that, “no problem in Africa is too great for us to solve.” Obasanjo spoke while addressing a delegation of students and youths across African countries at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The delegation, which included students’ leaders from Ethiopia and the Tigray Region, was led by the President of All- Africa Students Union (AASU), Osisiogu Osikenyi. The students were on a “thank you” visit to Obasanjo for facilitating the permanent cessation of hostilities agreement between the government of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF) in Pretoria, South Africa last year.

Obasanjo said it was important for Africa to consider the peculiarities of its people in designing and implementing workable home-grown solutions to the problems confronting the continent. The former President noted that the African Union (AU) took a lead in finding home-grown solutions to Africa’s problems with the way it resolved the civil war between Tigray and Ethiopia.

“It is a great lesson for us to know that yes, whatever may be our problem – political, economic, social in Africa, we can solve them if we go about seeking solutions rightly,” Obasanjo said. In his remarks, the President of Ethiopian Higher Education Institutions Students Union (EHEISU), Oli Bedane Wako, said the African students’ leaders paid a thank you visit to Obasanjo over the role in played in the historic signing of the Pretoria Peace Agreement between the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and Tigray Liberation Front.

According to him, the deadliest war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has brought immense tragedy, claiming the lives of countless young individuals and leaving behind widespread destruction and trauma. He, however, noted the move initiated by Obasanjo has saved countless lives and provided a foundation upon which they can rebuild the war-torn region of Tigray. “Baba, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering commitment in brokering the peace agreement in Ethiopia.

Your contributions have brought a new sense of hope to our people, and we stand here today, forever grateful for your remarkable efforts. “Yet, even as the sounds of gunfire have ceased, the suffering continues in Tigray. The situation is dire. Starvation persists, schools and healthcare facilities stand in ruins, and our education system faces unprecedented challenges. It is with humility that we approach you today, seeking your continued assistance,” he said.