Why Africa Is Not Industrialised – Dangote

Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has identified the lack of electricity and inconsistent government policies as two major obstacles hindering industrialisation across the African continent.

Dangote stated that these two factors are critical to the success of any industrial sector, noting that their absence continues to stall the region’s progress.

He made the remarks on Friday during a panel session at the ongoing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Afreximbank. The session was moderated by CNN Anchor and Correspondent, Ms. Eleni Giokos.

Details later…