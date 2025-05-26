Why Adeleke Cannot Join APC – Group

Share

A group, Osun Leaders of Thought, has listed four key reasons why Governor Ademola Adeleke will not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite growing speculation.

The group, which has been actively supporting the re-election bids of both Governor Adeleke and President Bola Tinubu, said the reasons were strong enough to prevent any defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Otunba Adebola Adeboye, and made available to journalists on Monday, the group stated:

“The first reason is that the stakeholders’ forum of the PDP in Osun State has met, voted, and resolved to remain in the PDP in line with public opinion and the preference of the majority of residents. We don’t expect anyone to alter that collective position.”

They argued that even President Tinubu’s interests would not be served by Governor Adeleke switching parties.

“We have reviewed the outcome of the PDP stakeholders’ meeting and concluded that it is not even in the interest of President Tinubu for the Osun State governor to join the APC.”

The second reason, according to the group, stems from the experience of former APC members now in the PDP.

“Many PDP leaders in Osun were previously in the APC. Their unpleasant experiences have made them vow never to share a party platform with certain individuals again. Political peace in Osun is largely due to these rival figures being in different parties.”

On the third point, the group emphasized Governor Adeleke’s performance:

“The PDP has delivered sufficient dividends of democracy under Governor Adeleke and does not need to cross to the APC to secure re-election. However, the Osun PDP does have a soft spot for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.”

Lastly, the group noted the commitment of PDP members to their party:

“Many PDP leaders remain loyal to their party and believe it is still the best option for Nigeria, despite its internal crises. A one-party state is not in the country’s best interest.”

The group further said it was aware of this strong anti-defection sentiment among the PDP’s rank and file, which is why it continues to advocate bipartisan support for both Adeleke and Tinubu in the 2026 and 2027 elections.

It also commended the three PDP senators from Osun State for endorsing President Tinubu without defecting.

“We commend the senators for declaring support for President Tinubu while remaining in the PDP. It shows that the goal of re-electing our son, President Tinubu, is gaining acceptance across party lines in Osun.”

The statement also appealed to President Tinubu to deepen his relationship with Governor Adeleke:

“After persuading former Governor Gboyega Oyetola not to run, Mr. President should move to endorse Governor Adeleke for a second term.”

“Governor Adeleke enjoys a high popularity rating due to his impressive performance in a short time. Only he can deliver Osun to Mr. President in the coming elections,” the statement concluded.

Share