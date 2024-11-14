Why Abia Flourished Under Orji Kalu, By Businessman

Share

A prominent community leader and businessman, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, said Abia State flourished from 1999 to 2007, because Governor Orji Uzor Kalu was loyal to those who elected him.

He praised Senator Kalu for consistently working for the people, both as a governor and senator. Ukaegbu noted that Orji Uzor Kalu enjoyed unprecedented popularity among Abians due to his accomplishments in education, health, agriculture, sports, infrastructure, and workers’ welfare.

“I remember how farm settlements and agricultural plantations were established, while existing ones were maintained for food sufficiency. It’s sad that some of our people easily forget.

Abia achieved food sufficiency under Kalu. Rice, cassava, yam, pineapple, and other crops were produced in large quantities during the Orji Uzor Kalu era. “Abia flourished because he was with the people.

It wasn’t about gathering elites and feeding them with state resources; he worked for the people, just as he is doing today. “Education was free for all.

Today, he is building schools across communities in Abia North, distributing educational materials, and offering scholarships for the training of medical doctors. Don’t forget that Abia State University flourished under him.

He built the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, 15 general hospitals, and schools across the state for our children. He has always been with the people, and today he is repeating the same commitment as a lawmaker.

It’s about the consistency of always being with the people.” Chief Ukaegbu emphasised that Kalu remains the only leader to have offered Abia State purposeful and transformational leadership, both as a governor and as a lawmaker.

“He initiated the construction of Cameroun Road, Ojike Lane, Ehere Road Extension, Umuola, and All Saints’ Academy—all handled by Grandstar Construction Company Limited.

“He also constructed roads in Igbere, Aguiyi-Ironsi Layout, four roads in Government Station Layout; Okigwe Park, Aba Park, Agulu, Olokoro, Awkuzu, Cameroun, Orlu, Nkwerre, Timber, Afara, Niger/ Asaba, as well as the asphalt overlay at Mater Dei Cathedral, Okigwe Park Link Road, Nkwoegwu to Express, Umuobasi, Oba Car Park, and the extension of Arochukwu Street, Ohuhu, Olokoro Street with a spur to Olokoro Crescent, Eze Ogbulafor, and Nsukka.

“He constructed the OwazaObehie-Azumini road in Ukwa East (over 40 kilometers); Ekenta Igbere, Asaga-NdibeAmuma-Okon-Amangwu road in Ohafia; Nkwoegwu Ring Road in Umuahia North, Abiriba Ring Road, UmuikaaOmoba Road in Isiala Ngwa South; Ndiro-Irunta road in Ikwuano; Umuchieze-Leru-Lomara-Nneato road in Umunneochi (over 20 kilometers), and the Ururuka Road to Acho Nwakanma’s residence in Obingwa Local Government (the Acho Nwakanma stretch was over 10 kilometers). All the roads in Ikwuano were constructed under his administration.

