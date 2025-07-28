Why AbdulRazaq Domesticated National WEE Policy, By Govt

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has launched the domestication of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy, saying it is another initiative to create more opportunities for women in the state.

The governor said the domestication, which makes Kwara the first State in the North Central to domesticate the national policy, would further dismantle systemic barriers that women face in access to public sector contracts and leadership roles.

The programme, which was organised by the Office of the First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, in partnership with the Ajike People’s Support Centre and Eden Venture Group, was attended by top government officials, including the Kwara First Lady and Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, who was represented by Dr. Jummai Idonije.

AbdulRazaq said: “I urge everyone to support this initiative by investing in women’s education, skills, and businesses, as we work together to build a Kwara where no woman is left behind, and every girl can aspire to greatness.

“By supporting women entrepreneurs through skills training and improved access to financial resources, we aim to close the gender earnings gap and unlock the economic potential of half of our population for Kwara’s growth”.

It would be recalled that Kwara State had earlier set a national benchmark in gender mainstreaming (Gender Composition Bill) which mandates at least 35 per cent women in appointive positions, and a cabinet that once comprised over 56 per cent women.