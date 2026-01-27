Why 5,000 Shanties Were Demolished In Awka-Anambra Govt

Over 5,000 shanties and make shift buildings have so far been demolished in Awka Capital City in a bid towards steming the defacing of the are.

This is coming as government has resolved to revoke undeveloped lands in all the estates that failed to abide with the developmental models provided in the last five years. The revocation which would commence this Wednesday is in line with the mandate given to the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority ACTDA by government.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ACTDA, Ozo Ossy Onuko, who spoke to reporters in Awka, the Authority is poised to ensure strict compliance to the models stipulated by the Ministry of Lands and the Anambra State Investment Protection and Promotion Agency (ANSIPPA).

“This would end up to Wednesday and we are going after estates within the city that were given public land with a caveat for development and which must be reached “