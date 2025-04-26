Why 2face Bagged Political Appointment, By Alia

Share

Ace singer, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, has been appointed as Technical Adviser on entertainment and community outreach by Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue State.

The appointment was announced during a meeting between the governor and the 49-year-old music icon, with a video of the moment going viral on social media.

Alia praised the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker for his contributions to the state and his influence in the entertainment industry.

The governor also expressed confidence that the singer’s expertise would help uplift Benue’s youth and drive community development.

“And I feel it would not be out of place at all, because you are a guru of entertainment. Once you say 2Face people start dancing even without a song. So we are happy you are here,” he said.

“On behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibilities plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more.

“You can help us chart the way forward to improve other peoples’ lives and to gain from your wisdom and advisement as well. So I am pleased to announce that we will make you a technical adviser to the governor on entertainment and community outreach.”

2Face hails from Okpokwu Local Government Area in the Benue South Senatorial District.

The appointment comes months after 2Baba announced his split from Annie Idibia in January.

Earlier in the week, 2Face formally introduced his fiancée, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, a legislator from Edo State, to the Idoma traditional leadership and his native community in Benue State.

The introduction took place on April 21, 2025, during the Idoma Nation Peace and Unity Symposium at the Och’Idoma Palace in Otukpo. Dressed in traditional Idoma attire, 2Face presented Natasha to the Och’Idoma V and local dignitaries.

After the palace event, the couple traveled to Okpokwu, 2Face’s ancestral home, to meet with elders and community members.

During the visit, the music legend reaffirmed his commitment and sought the elders’ blessings for his union with Natasha.

The lawmaker also recently updated her Instagram bio to include the singer’s surname.

