Why 2026’ll Be Nigeria’s Economic Standout Year –IMPI

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has projected a strong economic performance for Nigeria this year. In a statement yesterday by Chairman Omoniyi Akinsiju, the group projected that Nigeria’s economy would grow by 5.5 per cent in 2026, exceeding the forecasts of both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The statement said: “We made it clear in that statement that the Nigerian economy under the current administration had engendered a paradigm shift from perennial dependency on crude oil earnings to policy-driven economic facilitation.

“This refers to the deliberate use of governmental policies, regulations, and institutional frame works to reduce obstacles, lower costs, and speed up economic activities, particularly in trade and investment. “The facilitation, in this context, aims to foster sustainable, inclusive growth by improving efficiency and reducing red tape.”

The group noted that the IMF had recently revised its outlook on Nigeria’s economy, describing the change as a significant turnaround from its earlier position.

It said: “Seven months after that questionable projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we have seen a volteface. “In an epiphany-like realisation, the IMF now speaks of a resurgent Nigerian economy as reflected in the global multilateral institution’s revised Nigerian economic outlook to a projected 4.4 per cent economic growth for 2026.