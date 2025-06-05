WHX Lagos, WHX Labs Lagos 2025 Attract Over 8,000 Professional Visits

Share

The 2025 editions of WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos have concluded with resounding success, drawing over 8,000 professional visits and nearly 500 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond.

The events reflected the increasing global interest in West Africa’s healthcare transformation and reinforced WHX’s status as the region’s most influential platform for healthcare investment, diagnostics, and policy advancement.

Now in its 12th edition and rebranded from Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa, WHX delivered a unified, comprehensive experience that brought together stakeholders from across healthcare delivery, diagnostics, digital health, policy, and investment sectors.

Held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, the three-day event showcased cutting-edge advancements in diagnostics, medical imaging, AI-driven health technologies, and breakthrough pharmaceuticals — highlighting a shared ambition to build resilient, equitable, and patient-centered healthcare systems across the region.

The exhibition and conference featured an impressive lineup of local and international investors, exhibitors, and renowned speakers, including Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Health, Nigeria; Professor Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos State; Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Njide Ndili, President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria; Dr. Pamela Ajayi, Founder of Synlab Nigeria; Donald Ofili, Acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria; and Professor Christian Happi, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics at Redeemer’s University.

The event was officially opened by Senator Banigo, who emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in building a sustainable healthcare system.

She commended WHX for providing a platform that drives impact-focused dialogue and creates critical investment opportunities aimed at transforming the sector.

In his remarks, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Abayomi, described the 2025 edition as the largest yet and praised the organizers, Informa Markets, for their unwavering dedication to the event.

He noted that the collaboration between government and the private sector on display at WHX exemplifies the kind of synergy required to build an efficient, inclusive, and forward-looking health system for Nigerians.

Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, said this year’s event marks a significant milestone in shaping the healthcare narrative in Nigeria and West Africa.

He explained that what began over a decade ago as Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa has now evolved into WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos — a unified, future-facing platform that bridges healthcare delivery, diagnostics, policy, and investment under one roof.

According to him, with over 500 exhibitors and a dynamic mix of global and regional voices, the exhibition floor became a powerful hub of innovation, showcasing solutions set to define the next chapter of healthcare across the continent.

Beyond the conferences and panel discussions, the event offered attendees a vibrant exhibition that featured the latest innovations from leading manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare service providers, including Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Roche, Uni-Medical, Crown Healthcare, and Dedalus, among others.

Numerous partnerships and business deals were initiated during the event, highlighting WHX as a robust commercial platform.

Attendees also benefited from curated networking events designed to spark collaboration and drive long-term partnerships to shape the future of healthcare in the region.

WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos 2025 succeeded in delivering a holistic, world-class experience that merged business, policy, and innovation.

As West Africa accelerates its path toward health equity and technological advancement, WHX continues to serve as a cornerstone of progress and a beacon of opportunity for the entire healthcare ecosystem.

