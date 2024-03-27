Who’s Bobrisky’s Political Godfather?, Solomon Buchi Queries

Media personality and life coach, Solomon Buchi has questioned popular transgender, Bobrisky on who is his driving force that has kept him from being prosecuted.

New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky has been making headlines due to his altercation with popular activists, VeryDarkMan, and his win as the Best Dressed Female at the “Beast of Two Worlds” movie premiere.

Barely 24 hours after congratulating Bobrisky on his triumph, Solomon Buchi questioned who the crossdresser’s political godfather is, saying it is becoming increasingly clear that powerful allies shield him.

He asserted that his assurance in politics is demonstrated by his courage to speak and act in public. He believes that Bobrisky would have been prosecuted long ago if he had been poor. He said; “Bobrisky must have friends in high places in Nigeria. Probably in the police, judiciary and random politicians, because his confidence to say and do certain things publicly shows that he’s got political assurance. “Who is Bobrisky’s political godfather in Nigeria? Why is the Nigerian government a puppet to Bobrisky? If Bobrisky were a poor man, shim would have been prosecuted a long time ago. Who’s covering Bobrisky?” See Post Below;