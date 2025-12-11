Who’s AMR Task Force Poised To Strengthen Public Health

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) establishment of its first-ever Civil Society Task Force on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in 2025 marks a transformative moment in the global fight against drug-resistant infections.

At a time when AMR ranks among the top 10 global health threats—undermining treatment of common infections, food safety, and environmental stability—the Task Force is expected to significantly strengthen public health by placing people and communities at the centre of response efforts. AMR occurs when diseasecausing pathogens—bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites—develop resistance to medicines that once cured them.

This growing crisis threatens to reverse over a century of medical progress. “We cannot afford to lose the medicines that protect us when we get sick,” the WHO warned, stressing that AMR is driven by widespread misuse of antimicrobials in human and animal health, agriculture, and environmental contamination.

Benefits of new AMR civil society task force

The Task Force brings together 81 organisations across continents and is guided by a 12-member Steering Committee coordinated by WHO AMR expert, Dr Philip Mathew. Its creation is expected to enhance public health in several ways: Co-Chair Katherine Urbaez emphasised that the Task Force goes beyond awareness-raising. “This task force will help coordinate work with civil society… and engage people in influencing AMR strategies and policies,” she said.

By pushing for transparency and rigorous monitoring, civil society can ensure governments honour their AMR commitments. Co-Chair Tracie Muraya stressed the need to track progress. “When leaders go to different forums where AMR declarations are passed, we must follow up. We need monitoring and accountability so we can translate promises into action,” she said. This strengthens national health systems and improves access to appropriate treatments.

Engaging communities and prioritising equity

The Task Force will amplify voices of affected populations— including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous communities, migrants, and refugees. “Civil society engagement at the community level is the biggest asset,” Urbaez noted, calling for responses rooted in local realities. Muraya added that AMR is deeply linked to gender inequalities. “Women are more likely to receive antibiotics, yet often have the least access to treatment,” she said.

Operationalising one health approaches

AMR affects human health, animal health, agriculture, and the environment. The Task Force is expected to ensure these sectors collaborate effectively, aligning with the Quadripartite Joint Secretariat (WHO, FAO, UNEP, WOAH).

Centering people and communities

A powerful message from both Co-Chairs is the need to “listen to the people we serve.” For Muraya, AMR is “a justice and human rights issue,” calling for universal, equitable access to prevention, diagnostics, and appropriate treatment. Urbaez added:

“We must respect, protect, and act on the human right to health. We cannot leave anyone behind, including those in conflict zones.” Their approach reinforces WHO’s “Put People First” mantra—insisting that affected communities, not institutions, drive AMR solutions.

A gender-responsive and inclusive path forward

Muraya highlighted how gendered social roles heighten women’s exposure to infections and medications while limiting their ability to seek care. She also underlined risks for frontline health workers—most of whom are women. Both leaders called for designing AMR policies that reflect these realities.

Sustained engagement beyond awareness week

While World AMR Awareness Week is observed yearly (18–24 November), the leaders insist that AMR advocacy must be continuous. Tailored messaging is needed to engage diverse groups—from farmers to health workers to youth activists—to sustain a united One Health response.

A human rights imperative

As the world marks Human Rights Day (10 December) and Universal Health Coverage Day (12 December), the Task Force reiterates that AMR cannot be seen as merely a scientific challenge.

It is a question of justice, fairness, and survival. “We have come a long way in advancing the right to health with equity,” Urbaez said, “but we must go further. All populations have the right to access affordable prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.”

By putting communities at the centre and mobilising civil society as a force for accountability, the WHO AMR Civil Society Task Force represents a major step toward safeguarding life-saving medicines—and strengthening public health systems for generations to come.