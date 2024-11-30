Who’ll save us from emboldened non-state actors?

Share

For the past 14 years, spanning three different administrations (Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu), each had repeatedly assured the citizenry that they are not only on top of the prevailing lawlessness and insecurity bedevilling the nation, but also insisted that they were actually wining the battle. However, despite these frequent claims, the reality across the country paints a vastly different picture as innocent people have repeatedly been on the receiving end of these callous groups who have made life very difficult. Series of recent incidents provide incontrovertible evidence that non-state actors are not only very much alive but appear to be more emboldened as they leave sorrows, tears and blood in various parts of the country.

On Monday morning there was an exchange of fire between the military and so-called ‘unknown gunmen’ in Mbata, Umuchima Village, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State. According to ABN TV, which quoted unnamed sources, the Nigerian Army deployed over 15 Hilux trucks and armoured vehicles to the scene as early as 6 am in order to confront the gunmen, who had established a base in the village near the river that borders Abia State and Mbaise in Imo State. Continuing, the report by the state-owned television service said the soldiers had secured the junctions leading to and from the village while others engaged the gunmen in the surrounding bush. Just 12 days before this latest onslaught, three soldiers were reportedly killed when the same unknown gunmen attacked a military checkpoint also in Abia State.

According to reports, the attack took place at about 06:18hrs at Carpenter Shed Ekenobizi, Umuopara before Onuimo Bridge area of the state. It was by the weekend a video of the gunmen in action surfaced. The clip, ti- tled: “Soldiers gone AWOL as gunmen dismantle military checkpoints in Abia State,” and which runs for 4.26 minutes, showed the gangsters moving about freely not challenged by any government secu- rity agency (including the military and police), insisting that they will not allow any such checkpoints in their sphere of “influenc.”

Carrying heavy calibre weapons, the men in clear defiance of the legitimate government, moved to various check- points dismantling the sandbags and other equipment used to protect the usual occupiers of the bunkers, which are soldiers. Releasing repeated volleys of gunfire, a clear indication that ammunition was not a problem for them, they also brazenly took aim at the state Governor, Alex Otti, warning that if he refused to heed their warning, they would go after him! In the video one could also hear terrified residents whispering and praying in the background as they cowered in their homes, peeping from their windows watching the non-state actors’ show their total disdain for constituted authority, while letting the people know who was actually in ‘charge’. Still in Abia State, on November 4, another group of unknown gunmen had attacked the Police Rapid Response Squad facility in Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, allegedly in an attempt to free some detainees.

At the end of the attack, which took place along the Umuahia-Aba Federal Highway, a female suspect was left dead. Confirming the attack, the state’s Com- missioner of Police, Danladi Isa, stated that the attackers arrived in three Hi- lux vehicles shortly after midnight and opened fire on the police station. “On that day, there was an attack on our facility at Owerrinta shortly after midnight. The assailants arrived in about three Hilux vehicles and opened fire on our facility. “Our personnel successfully repelled the attack, but the assailants used dynamite to blow off our roof,” he stated. The lawlessness is not restricted to just Abia State. Last Sunday, in neighbouring Anambra, unidentified gunmen attacked operatives of the State Vigilance Service, along the Amesi-Uga Road in Aguata Local Government Area, leaving some vigilantes with injuries, while their oper- ational vehicle was set ablaze. In September, it was the turn of Enugu State to be on the receiving end of these bandits who attacked an army checkpoint at Obeagu-Amodu Road in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state. According to reports, the hoodlums stormed the area in two Lexus Jeeps and one Toyota Sienna bus around 7:25 am and opened fire at the combined team of police and military.

Up north, at least 30 people were killed in the space of 48 hours last weekend fol- lowing attacks in several communities across two local government areas (LGAs) of Benue State. According to reports, rural communities in Katsina-Ala and Logo LGAs were targeted by invaders on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday. Local sources confirmed that 10 bodies were recovered from the Katsina-Ala area, while 20 addi- tional bodies were found in the Logo area. Commenting on the incident, a commu- nity leader in Logo, Chief Joseph Anawah, said: “There was attack on Azege settle- ment and environ of Tombo Council Ward yesterday, Sunday 24th November, 2024 about 7am. Armed men numbering over 300, suspected to be militia from outside Nigeria, struck. “This invasion was carried out in the morning hours and the invaders were clearly seen by the locals. The security operatives on ground were unable to repel them because of their number and the so- phisticated weapons they were carrying.

It was not until the arrival of a military jet before they were able to subdue them to retreat. Over 20 corpses were discovered while the search for more missing persons is on-going.” Our clearly over-stretched security forces which have been battling Boko Ha- ram, for more than two decades, along with unknown gunmen and other nonstate actors in almost all the states of the federation, are now facing a new threat from Lakurawa, operating mainly in the country’s North Western states of Sokoto and Kebbi. Authorities said the group originated from the Sahel region, particularly Mali and Niger, after last July’s coup in Niger disrupted joint military patrols along the Nigerian border. According to reports, the group has been collecting cows from locals in ex- change for “protection.” The tactic is commonly used by extrem- ist groups to exert control and finance their operations. For those living in non-infested areas of the country, what they want is not talk about what is being done by government to crack down on them but being able to live their normal lives free from the spec- tre of being kidnapped, maimed or even killed by these bandits. In other words, who will save them from these clearly emboldened non-state actors!



