Whole Industry Shut Down,When I Was Not Active Online – Davido

Share

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reflected on the overwhelming love from his fans, recounting how the music industry came to a standstill during his absence.

Speaking in a recent interview, Davido noted that there came a point when he realized that he was truly loved and had a great impact on the industry.

According to him, when he was inactive and had no album coming, the whole industry had shut down.

He revealed that a lot of people begged him to return back to the music space.

Davido said; “I knew that people loved me because when I was not active, the whole industry shut down. Like I was ‘Damn they do love me. It’s so quiet out here. David come back. Even the fans that hate me, they were like please come back we need to diss you…”

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

@lil_maamiiii said: “Which of the industry? Fvck!! This guy talks too much a man”

@FLACKO_VVS remarked: “30BG go explain tire, no evidence.”

@CocaineJelly wrote: “I forgot to add that Basito was out of job as well, no content for ya’ll to post then.”

@Comr_Akanni commented: “Oya tell me where is the lie, when he’ wasn’t online, everywhere dry like mortuary even no engagement for x”

@mr_felixvida stated: “When this bros keeps linking his lips every 2 seconds just know he’s about to drop the fattest lies”

Watch video below;

“When I was not active online, the whole industry was shut down” – Davido pic.twitter.com/VtOEyX4wk7 — BASITO (@itzbasito) April 30, 2025

Share