Whole Foods, Plant Proteins Could Shape Healthier Lives –Experts

When 52-year-old Maria Thompson swapped processed meals for beans, vegetables, and fresh fruits after a routine health scare, she did not expect the changes to ripple beyond her waistline.

“I had more energy, I felt fuller for longer, and my doctor was shocked by how quickly my numbers improved,” she said. Stories like hers sit at the heart of the new U.S. Dietary Guidelines, which place renewed emphasis on whole foods, fruits, and vegetables as foundations for better health.

Experts from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say the guidelines send an important message at a time when diet-related illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and some cancers continue to rise. But they also warn that some missed opportunities—particularly around plant-based proteins and alcohol—could shape how well the public understands what truly supports long-term, sustainable health. At the center of the debate is protein.

While many people instinctively think of meat when they hear the word, experts argue that plantbased proteins deserve far more attention. Beans, peas, and lentils are rich in fiber, a nutrient strongly linked to satiety—helping people feel full longer—and to improved gut health, better blood sugar control, and reduced risk of chronic disease.

“The new Dietary Guidelines emphasise whole foods, fruits, and vegetables — and those are great messages,” said Patti Truant Anderson, PhD, MPH, assistant practice professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and policy director at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future.

“However, by choosing to emphasise animal proteins over vegetable proteins, the final guidelines ignored some important advice from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee that was well grounded in evidence about what is good for human health.” Beyond personal health, Anderson pointed to the environmental cost of food choices.

Beef, pork, and dairy production consume vastly more water, land, and energy than plant foods. “A plant-forward diet is better for both health and the environment, and it’s a shame they chose to de-emphasise that,” she said.

For families already struggling with food affordability and access, beans and lentils also offer a more economical source of high-quality nutrition. Alcohol consumption is another area where experts say clarity matters.

Johannes Thrul, PhD, MS, associate professor in the Department of Mental Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, expressed concern that the updated guidelines removed specific alcohol limits without clearly explaining the health risks.

“Removing specific alcohol limits doesn’t reflect new scientific uncertainty; it reflects a communication choice,” Thrul said. “The evidence that alcohol harms health at increasing doses hasn’t disappeared.”