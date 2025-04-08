Who Wins NPFL Golden Boot?

Share

…as Top Scorer race hots up?

The race for the Golden Boot in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is heating up, and fans are loving every minute of it.

As matchday 31 comes to a close, the top scorers are giving everything they’ve got to finish as the league’s best goal-getter. With only a few games left in the season, the battle at the top of the scoring chart is intense.

Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United)

At the top of the list is Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United with 14 goals. Despite Nasarawa’s struggles in the league, Yusuf has been a shining light for the team. He has carried his side with vital goals and continues to give them hope of avoiding relegation.

From a hat-trick against El Kanemi Warriors to goals against top sides like Enyimba and Remo Stars, Yusuf’s consistency makes him the man to beat in the race for the Golden Boot.

Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars)

Rabiu Ali of Kano Pillars is no stranger to the NPFL spotlight. At 43, he’s proving that age is just a number with 11 goals to his name. Known for his incredible free-kick ability, Ali has scored four goals directly from set pieces his season—the most in the league.

His leadership and experience continue to push Pillars forward, and he remains a serious contender for the top scorer award.

Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors)

Another player with 11 goals is Sunday Megwo of Abia Warriors. Unlike Ali, Megwo came into the season with little attention but has turned heads with his performances.

His goals have been key in Abia Warriors’ push up the table, helping them into the top three. Alongside teammate Anthony De Souza, Megwo has become one of the breakout stars of the season.

Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City)

Shola Adelani has been one of the most exciting discoveries of the season. Playing for newly promoted Ikorodu City, the young forward has bagged 9 goals so far. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, earning him a call-up to Nigeria’s U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles.

Adelani’s sharp eye for goals and cool finishing have helped Ikorodu City become the league’s top-scoring side with 42 goals.

Ossy Martins (Lobi Stars)

With 8 goals, Ossy Martins is once again proving to be one of the NPFL’s most reliable forwards. Now back with Lobi Stars, he had a brilliant start to the season but was slowed down by injury.

However, he recently returned to scoring form and remains key to Lobi’s hopes of staying in the top flight. As Lobi battles relegation, every goal from Martins will be crucial.

Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers)

Saviour Johnson Isaac is quietly making a name for himself in the 2024/25 NPFL Golden Boot race. The 23-yearold midfielder has been one of the key players for Enugu Rangers this season, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists in 27 matches.

Though he plays mainly as a central midfielder, Isaac’s sharp attacking instincts and innovative movement have made him a real threat in front of goal.

His efforts have accounted for 28% of Rangers’ goals—an impressive stat for someone who doesn’t play as a striker.

Instead of waiting in the box like a typical forward, Isaac helps build-up play and still finds ways to finish chances. His strong work rate and good positioning have turned him into a surprise contender for the league’s top scorer award.

Kayode Solomon (Bendel Insurance)

Kayode Solomon is quietly pushing for the NPFL Golden Boot with seven goals for Bendel Insurance this season.

The 24-year-old striker from Oyo has been a key player since joining from Shooting Stars in September 2024, starting almost all their matches and playing a part in 30% of the team’s goals.

