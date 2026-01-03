Who Will Save Chelsea From Themselves?

Every Premier League season usually has one big club that cannot escape trouble. The aim for every serious team is to avoid becoming that club. Sadly for Chelsea, they now wear that label more than anyone else.

While teams like Liverpool have had rough moments this season, their problems always looked temporary. With Chelsea, the situation feels deeper and more confusing.

At Stamford Bridge, confusion has become normal, and stability feels like a distant dream. Since the club changed owners, money has not been the problem.

Chelsea have spent huge sums on players from all over the world. Yet, despite this heavy investment, the team still looks unbalanced and unsure of itself.

Each season ends with the same feeling: the squad is not ready, the coach needs more time, and the rebuild must start again. Enzo Maresca was supposed to be part of the solution.

He arrived with a clear football idea and even lifted the Club World Cup trophy. But trophies have not protected Chelsea managers in recent years.

From the start, many believed his job was not secure, and events have proved them right. Maresca’s exit was not just about results on the pitch. There were disagreements behind the scenes over how the club should be run.

Chelsea’s leadership reportedly became uncomfortable with his links to Manchester City, where he was seen as a future option. Not long ago, Maresca insisted he would remain at Chelsea.

Today, he is gone. Blaming the coach alone misses the real issue. Chelsea’s problems go beyond the dugout. The club has made a habit of signing young players with potential, often paying very high fees for them.

While this approach may work in the long term, it leaves the team short of experienced leaders who can steady the ship during difficult moments.

The constant buying and selling of players has also hurt the team. New signings arrive almost every window, while others leave before they can settle.

This makes it difficult to build strong partnerships and a clear team identity. Too often, Chelsea replace one player with another of similar quality, without real improvement on the pitch.

Some transfer decisions raise serious questions. Bringing in one winger while selling another, only to end up in the same position, suggests a lack of clear football planning. It feels like financial balance matters more than football sense. Now, Chelsea must once again search for a new manager.

A short-term improvement may come, as players try to impress the next coach. But unless the club’s overall approach changes, history is likely to repeat itself.

The new manager will face the same pressure, the same young squad, and the same lack of patience. Chelsea have already moved on from several coaches in quick succession. At one point, Maresca looked like a step forward.

The team still needed key players in central defence, goalkeeping and attack, but there were signs of growth. That momentum has now been lost. Elsewhere in the league, the picture is different. Liverpool have a clear plan and direction.

Aston Villa are steadily improving under Unai Emery. Arsenal and Manchester City remain well organised at the top. Chelsea, by contrast, continue to chase success without a clear path.

Until Chelsea’s owners slow down, trust a long-term plan and allow football decisions to lead the way, the club will keep struggling. For now, the biggest danger to Chelsea is not their rivals, but their own decisions.