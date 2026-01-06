Who Will Replace Amorim As Man United Manager?

Ma n c h e s t e r United have officially parted ways with manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge, opening the door for another change at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach is the 10th manager and the sixth permanent appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

The decision comes as the Premier League season enters a crucial stage. Manchester United are currently sixth on the league table with 29 points, level with Chelsea in fifth place and separated only by goal difference. With the race for Champions League qualification intensifying, the club is under pressure to appoint the right manager.

United have announced that a caretaker coach has been appointed, while the search for a permanent replacement continues. Club sources suggest the Red Devils may wait until the summer before making a long-term appointment.

Several names are already being linked with the job. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been placed in temporary charge and could remain in the role until the end of the season if the club delays a permanent decision.

The club may also turn to familiar faces. Former players Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solskjær have all previously handled interim roles at Old Trafford.