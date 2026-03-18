WHO Urges Increased Domestic Funding To End TB In Nigeria

The World Health O r g a n i s a t i o n (WHO) has urged increased domestic funding and stronger community engagement to sustain progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria.

Mya Ngon, Cluster Lead for Disease Prevention and Control, WHO Nigeria, made the call on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja ahead of the 2026 World TB Day.

She said while progress had been made, significant gaps remained, particularly in reaching underserved populations most vulnerable to TB infection and poor treatment outcomes.

She said ending TB was achievable with sustained investment, accountability, and collective action. Ngon said: “We must stand together with millions affected by TB and remember those who have lost their lives.

Ending TB is possible with strong leadership and active community involvement.” She emphasised that TB was not only a health issue but also a socioeconomic concern, with financial burdens on patients and households hindering timely diagnosis and treatment.