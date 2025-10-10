WHO Urges Africa To Integrate Mental Health Care Into Emergency Response Systems

As part of activities marking the World Mental Health Day (WMHD) 2025, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on African governments to urgently integrate mental health care into their emergency response systems.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, in his message to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2025, themed “Access to Service: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” warned that mental health care is a lifeline that must not be neglected in times of crisis.

According to him, the integration of mental health and psychosocial support into emergency preparedness and response remains inadequate across the region, despite the over 100 major emergencies confronting the region every year, ranging from Ebola outbreaks and cholera epidemics to floods and armed conflicts

He said: “Emergencies, whether outbreaks, conflicts or natural disasters, can devastate lives and communities,” he said. “While most people experience psychological stress, one in five will face a mental health condition requiring professional care.

“These emergencies strain fragile health systems, disrupt economies, and place immense pressure on people’s mental well-being.”

Janabi recalled that in May 2024, the World Health Assembly adopted a landmark resolution calling for mental health and psychosocial support to be fully integrated into emergency preparedness, response, and recovery efforts, ensuring that services reach even the most fragile and conflict-affected settings.

He said the Regional Framework for Mental Health provides further guidance for African countries to embed MHPSS in disaster risk reduction and broader health system strengthening

“We are not without solutions. Eleven countries in our Region already include MHPSS in national disaster preparedness plans, while several are integrating services into primary health care. WHO is working to expand these efforts, aiming for 80% of countries to have robust MHPSS systems in place by 2030.”

Despite these gains, the WHO Regional Director expressed concern over low financial investment in mental health across the continent, noting that only 10 countries have dedicated mental health budgets, and regional spending remains below US$0.50 per capita.

“To truly protect our people, governments must commit greater resources and accelerate the integration of mental health services into emergency frameworks.”

To accelerate progress, WHO urged Member States to: Establish multisectoral MHPSS coordination mechanisms for emergency preparedness and response; Strengthen community and social support systems to build resilience; and Train frontline responders in psychological first aid to provide immediate support and safeguard their own mental health.

“Expand mental health services by training health workers using the WHO mhGAP Humanitarian Intervention Guide; and uphold the rights and dignity of people with severe mental health conditions, especially during crises.

“Mental health care is not a luxury it is a lifeline, particularly in times of crisis,” he said. “On this World Mental Health Day, let us commit to stronger systems, greater investment, and coordinated action. Together, we can ensure that mental health support is available when it is most needed, offering hope and healing for all communities in Africa.”