WHO, UNICEF, PHC Ministry Partners Niger CAN To End Polio Variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have entered into a partnership with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter to battle the circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2) among children in the state by the end of December 2023.

Assistant Public Health Officer in Niger, Elizabeth Ishaku said when the team paid a courtesy visit to the State CAN Secretariat on Thursday in Minna that the WHO is committed and ready to partner with the CAN to eradicate all forms of polioviruses.

According to her, “The partnership is driven by a collective responsibility to protect children in the state from preventable suffering

“We plea for your invaluable support in a matter of utmost importance – the eradication of circulating variant poliovirus (cVPV2) from our communities”.

“We remain steadfast to halt the transmission of circulating variant Poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2) by December 2023.”

Also, the State Lead UNICEF, Grace Odeyemi while calling for sustained collaboration, solicited for the leadership of CAN’s guidance and influence, adding that “you have the power to shape the destiny of the followers.

“We ask for your partnership in securing a healthier and brighter future for our children.

“Polio is a relentless foe, it has tested our resilience for decades. But we have not faltered; we have not surrendered. Together, we fought several battles until we won the war against wild poliovirus.

“The battle against cVPV2 requires a united front – a bond between traditional, religious and local leaders, health workers, parents, and every citizen who dreams of a polio-free future.”

The State Community Engagement Focal Person, Ministry of Primary Health Care, Comfort Danladi calling on religious bodies to aid the End Polio campaign said “The Ministry of Primary Health Care remains resolute to end polio as soon as possible.”

In his remarks, the Chairman Niger State CAN, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna commended the team adding that we will continue to support all campaigns that will save lives.

The Chairman who was represented by the Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye added that “health is wealth. A healthy nation is a progressive nation.

“It is our duty as Church leaders to ensure our children get immunized against diseases like polio and others, and we will reach out to our members”.