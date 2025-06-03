WHO, UAE Launch Joint Programme To Reduce Malnutrition Among Yemenis On Socotra Island

Share

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in partnership with the United Arab Emirates through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work (an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies), and in close coordination with Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP), has launched a comprehensive programme to combat malnutrition in Socotra, a Yemeni island in the Indian Ocean.

Socotra is facing malnutrition challenges driven by food insecurity, as well as repeated outbreaks of cholera, measles and dengue fever.

Health and nutrition services are critically underresourced, placing children under five and pregnant and lactating women at extreme risk of preventable illness and death.

The island’s more than 83 000 residents are served by 32 health facilities which are under immense strain. It lacks a central public health laboratory, a functional drug warehouse and a medical prepositioning system, all of which are essential for timely emergency response and sustainable health care delivery.

