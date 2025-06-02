WHO, TY Danjuma Foundation Sign $2.2m Pact To Boost Health Services In Nigeria

Share

The World Health Organization (WHO) in the African Region and the TY Danjuma Foundation have signed a US$2.26 million agreement to strengthen national health priorities in Nigeria over the next decade.

The fully flexible funding will support the WHO Country Office in Nigeria’s work plan until December 2034, enabling strategic resource allocation to tackle evolving health needs—especially expanding access to integrated health services for women, children, and vulnerable populations in the states of Taraba in the northeast, Edo in the south, and Enugu in the southeast of Nigeria.

Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the TY Danjuma Foundation, Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma, who spoke at the signing ceremony on Monday in Abuja, said the partnership marks a significant step towards addressing the country’s health challenges.

He said: “We are proud to partner with WHO to advance Nigeria’s health priorities. This agreement reflects our dedication to improving lives and fostering sustainable development in our communities.”

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, emphasized the national significance of the collaboration, saying, “This agreement is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to health equity. We welcome the collaboration with WHO and the TY Danjuma Foundation to deliver sustainable, high-impact health solutions.”

Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted: “On behalf of the World Health Organization, I extend our sincere appreciation to the TY Danjuma Foundation for your generous and visionary support for WHO’s work in Nigeria.

“At a time when the global health sector is grappling with a significant funding crisis, this long-term, flexible support could not be more timely. It strengthens our ability to support national leadership, serve communities, and drive impact where it is most needed.”

WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, highlighted the wider impact of the initiative, saying, “This collaboration sets a new standard for health partnerships in Nigeria. The flexible funding and shared vision will drive measurable progress in addressing the needs of our most vulnerable populations.”

A visit to Taraba State on 3 June 2025 will highlight the partnership’s on-the-ground impact. The delegation will tour the TY Danjuma Foundation’s Medical Centre and commission the newly constructed Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria Hospital in Takum, donated by the foundation. This visit will assess the quality of care and explore opportunities to enhance community access to health services.

