WHO Strengthens Fights Against Diphtheria, Other Diseases In Kano

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed high readiness to partner Kano State Government, to effectively fight the spreading cases of Diphtheria in the Ancient City.

The Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Kazadi Malumbo Walter, worried about the spread of the diseases in Kano, and said something has to be quickly done to tackle through cases.

Although, Dr Walter, expressed satisfaction with the rapid response to arrest the diphtheria outbreak, by Kano State, describing it as a role model in the fight against the disease, adding that the State, has displayed exemplary response against the disease.

Kazadi in the Company of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Services, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and some Global Partners on Health made this known when the delegation paid a working visit to the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Kano State Government House, Wednesday.

According to him, “Kano is an epicenter for diphtheria, but we have seen so far exemplary in rapid response, “We hope other states will follow suit and harness these successes.

“Obviously, Kano has a great potential of the revitalization of the Primary Health Care, PHC which has been put forward by WHO to accelerate health, ” but Diphtheria is just a wake-up call that we have to revisit the foundation of the PHC, a multi-sector policy and action, community empowerment and engagement.

Earlier the Coordinating Minister of Health, Professor Mohammad Ali Pate, said the Federal government is committed to crush the ugly trend of malaria and its growing burden on the health population in Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to a quality healthcare system attracted the intervention of Global Health Partners with the commitment of $2 billion grant financing to fight Malaria, Tuberculosis, and AIDs in the country.

Professor Pate explained that the partners; Global Fund, US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), and US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) have secured the Federal government’s assurances to crash the scourge of the three major communal diseases in some selected states including Kano.

He however sought the political will of the Kano state government in the areas of counterpart funding, and other critical commitments to actualize the global intervention in the fight against communicable diseases.

” Improved health is an investment in any society because that is the only investment that can guarantee productivity, prosperity and investment. Health is also the centre of any country’s serious development agenda and our president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken the bold move towards that.

” In expectations, the Federal government is ready to work with states towards improving the health population of the country so that we can unleash the population’s potential. Effectious diseases such as malaria, with almost 30 percent global burden in Nigeria, Kano has has the highest burden in the country.

” It is so important that the good work Kano has been doing over the years in fighting other diseases are expanded with the intervention from the Global Health Partners. The partners have seen the picture of things and they are ready to support Nigeria, only if the states are committed to work together to achieve the objectives”. Pate said.