Who Says Structure Doesn’t Matter?

The importance of what is commonly referred to as “structure” in Nigerian politics has remained largely unsettled. Understanding of the phrase remains fluid, too.

Before the 2023 general election, the structure issue acquired great prominence, as political pundits and party chieftains made various permutations based on organisational capacity and capability of political parties and candidates.

More specifically, the discussions, which often referred to structure, focused on the presence or lack of it of certain political parties in the country’s 8,809 registration areas, also known as electoral wards, and in the 774 local governments and area councils.

The concern often focused on the prospect of a political party significantly impacting areas with little or no structural or organisational presence.

For one, the absence of such structural presence by a party in the constituencies at play in an election grossly weakens its mandate protection capability. Votes received by such a party are left unsecured.

Some individuals dismissed these concerns as inapplicable in the Nigerian context, insisting that the message of candidates and how it resonates with Nigerian voters should be the main focus. To a certain extent, they are correct.

Messaging, ideology, principles, and charisma are important and may resonate with Nigerians, but Nigerian politics differs slightly from what is found in other parts of the world.

The overriding question is whether structures and organisations are fundamental to the electoral process. Do they aid electoral success? Are they relevant even when a candidate seems to be very popular and popularity is at play?

Do Nigerians vote for political parties, candidates, principles, or ideologies? Nigeria is a multi-party democracy, and it has always been so.

The constitution and the Electoral Act allow for the registration of multiple parties that meet the established thresholds outlined in the constitution, the Electoral Act, and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The organisational challenges and structural problems within existing political parties partly arise from constitutional stipulations regarding party registration.

The constitution dictates that no association, other than a political party, shall canvass for votes for any candidate at any election. No association is permitted to contribute funds to any political party or the election expenses of any candidate.

It also specifies that no association, regardless of its name, shall operate as a party unless the names and addresses of its national officers are registered with INEC; the association’s membership is open to every citizen of Nigeria, regardless of their place of origin, circumstances of birth, sex, religion, or ethnic grouping; a copy of its constitution is lodged at the principal office of INEC in a form prescribed by the Commission; any amendments to its registered constitution are also to be registered at the principal office of INEC within 30 days of such amendments being made; the name of the association, along with its symbol or logo, does not contain any ethnic or religious connotation and does not imply that the association’s activities are restricted to a specific region of Nigeria; and the association’s headquarters must be located in the Federal Capital Terri

tory, Abuja. The only semblance of structure or organisation is found in section 223, which provides that the constitution and rules of a political party shall ensure the periodical election, on a democratic basis, of the principal officers and members of the executive committee or other governing body of the political party, ensuring that the members of the executive committee or governing body reflect Nigeria’s federal character.

Members of the executive committee or governing body shall be deemed to reflect this federal character only if they belong to different states, comprising no fewer than two-thirds of all the states in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In other words, a political party is deemed to reflect the federal character if it can assemble at least 25 individuals from different states of the country and unite them into its Executive Committee.

Therefore, constitutionally, a party is organised and structured when it establishes an office in the Federal Capital Territory and brings together these twenty-five individuals from various states of the Federation.

The office location is irrelevant; it suffices if it is in any area designated as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It does not matter if a party member owns the office or has donated it to the party.

It is inconsequential that the ‘owners’ have rented the office for one or two years. The number of staff is insignificant; it suffices that there are staff members who can receive and respond to letters.

Embedded in this are the challenges of party structures and organisation. Occasionally, the ‘owner’ or promoter of the party donates a building to ensure that the association is registered as a political party.

Some members of the Executive Committee may do likewise in a few states. If the promoters are well-resourced, they can establish multiple offices in different parts of the country.

But how does one run a political party in a diverse and heterogeneous society with a conglomeration of friends as the owners and promoters of the party?

How can one embed the party within the populace and transfer ownership to them when they have no involvement in the party’s formation and do not understand what the party represents? How can you carry out successful campaigns under such circumstances? The statistics are there to tell the story.

During the build-up to the 2023 general election, the country registered 93,469,008 voters. These voters are distributed across 176,846 polling units throughout the country.

These polling units are located in the 8,809 registration areas or wards. These registration areas exist within the 774 local government areas across 36 states and the FCT, Abuja.

A serious political party should be organised in these local governments and registration areas. In other words, it should sponsor candidates for local government elections in the different states.

It must also sponsor candidates for the 993 state assembly constituencies, as well as for the 360 federal constituencies and the 109 senatorial districts.

The party’s ward, community, or local government machinery must identify these candidates before their names are forwarded to the state and the National Headquarters of the party.

How can a party without structures and organisational machinery in the wards and local governments accomplish this? In the 2023 general election, the Commission accredited 1,574,301 polling agents for the 18 political parties that contested the election.

The Boot Party applied for and the Commission accredited 13,544 polling agents for the 176,846 polling units in the country. The Commis – sion accredited 25,657 for APGA, 56,457 for AA, and 38,779 for ADC.

The Commission accredited 98,313 for SDP, 134,874 for LP, 176,200 for NNPP, 176,223 for APC, and 176,588 for PDP. Where did the political parties source their agents from? Most of them discarded the accreditation tags for the polling agents and did not deploy them because they didn’t exist.

This was reflected in many election petitions where the candidates and their parties could hardly produce 12 polling agents in a presidential election conducted in 176,846 polling units.

Most of the political parties in Nigeria are experiencing organisational, structural and ownership problems and challenges because they are not rooted in the people.

Serious political parties must be rooted in their membership and have a presence and structures in the 8,809 electoral wards. The supposed leaders of some political parties have no idea who formed the party.

They have no idea why the party was formed and who has the registration certificate. Some joined the party on an ad-hoc basis and as a stop-gap measure to contest an election.

When elections are over, they head back to their original parties or hibernate, waiting for another electoral season. Genuine political leaders build their parties and de-emphasise individualism.

Nigerians vote for political parties at the polling units while candidates are declared and returned elected. No candidate can contest an election unless sponsored by a political party.

Building a political structure in a complex society matters, and proper organisation is a huge advantage in a contest for political power.

