Who Saves Benin-Ogba Zoo and Nature Park?

For the past eight years, there had been more stealthy threats to the Benin Ogba Zoo and Nature Park (BENZOPA). This is worsened by the seeming nonchalance to addressing it by the Edo State Government, which holds it as a trust for the Edo public. Government’s failure to act and solve the threats seem to encourage the ceaseless violations and corporate neglect of the lowland rainforest enclave, by the violators. In today’s world, where the Climate Change scourge prevalently distresses all and corporate bodies are committed to supporting humanity to roll back the blight, in order to save mankind, it is disheartening and appalling that there exists a Nigeria’s National Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Limited, that tends to disdain very simple Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and environmental sustainability standards, upon which NPDC was supposedly established as a sub-national corporation.

NPDC, a subsidiary company of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), had been established on the once pristine rainforest land of BENZO- PA, a luxurious and sprawling edifice, which serves as its national headquarters. The NPDC complex, located opposite BENZOPA, exposes the nature park and its unique diverse biological and nature forms to the manacles of direct sunlight and other environmental hazards. In other words, that BENZOPA is thus at the undue mercy of NPDC. And discerning minds will not stop asking what NPDC had done with its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) principle, which set up NPDC as a public-oriented body and BENZOPA its ‘greening landlord’ and CSR primary recipient?

Visits to the same NPDC headquarters, Benin City, wre frustrating. Getting official information from the company about BENZOPA is like squeezing water from the rock. But, some concerned and anonymous sources within the national company had condemned NPDC on its prolonged denials of BENZOPA and what it stands for. According to the sources, series of letters had been written directly to NPDC and its parent organisation NNPC, to no avail nor did they live up to the obligations demand- ed from them.

On 23rd October, 2013, when the whooping N20 billion complex was still being constructed, BENZOPA’s Management wrote to the NNPC Group General Manager through the then Project Manager of the NPDC Headquarters, The letter, signed by Mr. Andy Osa Ehanire, BENZOPA’s Director and Chief Executive Officer, politely sought for the corporation’s involvement in some key areas of the park and its nature protection. It called for the recognition of the environmental status of the global conservation enclave, from which the gigantic NPDC’s land was carved out. Until now, NNPC and its subsidiary NPDC are silent on the veracity of the mandatory procurement of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) feasibility, for the gigantic project.

The letter, thereby, called on both to unveil the EIA plan, pronto, or conduct one that should duly involve all the stakeholders. Ruefully, the letter reminded all that such E.I.A. studies and synergy, if carried out, with NNPC/NPDC and BEN- ZOPA, would have re-enacted the similarity of the nexus between the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Chevron Nigeria Limited. This was a reference to the good corporate example of Chevron to nature conservation, as the multinational company had built the famous Lekki Conservation and supports the conservation activities of NCF.

In its momentous inception as a front- line Nigeria’s zoo and nature park (a protected area) in 1971 by the defunct Mid-West State government, with the dynamic Lt. Colonel Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, as a military governor, BENZOPA’s original acres of 750 and other extended land, had increasingly shrunk or grabbed by poachers and land grabbers. But the state government had failed to confirm or categorize what is left of its size. Although the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s government can’t be wholly blamed for the dissipation of the enclave, since the problem is protracted, it cannot all together be exonerated from a vicarious responsibility, as it had been worse under its official watch thanks to the internecine land grab by the adjoining local communities, land speculators and greedy house owners, some of who are implicated as big-time politicians.

Of course, that also calls for the nagging question; “Whatever happened to the public exposures and accompanying court case against some trespassers or grabbers of the park’s land, which Obaseki vowed to achieve as he came to power? But, who will save a BENZOPA’s masterpiece from a covetous political class, advancing neighbouring communities and big corporate players that are disposed to eating the cake and eager to have it back? BENZOPA, in the conservationists’ and world view, is the last remnant of the rarest and rich Guinea Lowland Rainforest, which is situated within city centre, for which BENZOPA is perhaps one of the last in Africa.

More so, that it is an appendage of the Niger Delta wetland, the world’s second largest and one of the highest in Biodiversity composition. In the rain-drenched month of October, 1996, BENZOPA had experienced a global media spotlight when it was discovered as a destination/transition point for ringed migratory Birds, from the Finish Museum of Natural History, which also included Taraba, the north- east state of Nigeria. Edo State government should live up to its responsibility as a trustee of the nature park, by addressing immediately, the problems that beset it, such as valuating its physical and ecological assets and in order to determine its remaining land area, which must be strictly protected. It should also constantly de-silt the Ogba River and the effluences that flow freely into and through it.

The expired floras should be regrown, while the old-growths of trees and lianas are strictly protected, with adequate landscaping of its turfs. Needed to be properly fenced is the remaining designate land, whose terms of an industrial arbitration must be respected. BENZOPA, the nature’s masterpiece a haven for conservation education and awareness, research, and eco-tourism visits must be protected for the generation of picnickers, which include the children and workers of NPDC. Edo State government has no option, but to prevail on NNPC and NPDC to live up to their responsibilities on BENZOPA. After all, Petrobras, the Brazilian national petroleum company, NNPC’s counterpart, had always shown the right way to go, with its huge support and investment in nature conservation activities for the Brazilian people and posterity.