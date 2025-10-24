WHO Reports Significant Decline In Polio Cases In Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday announced a decline in the number of African countries with active type 2 poliovirus outbreaks, dropping from 24 to 14 in 2024 and 2025.

In a statement to mark the 2025 World Polio Day today, the WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Janabisaid the total virus detections also dropped by 54 per cent within the same period.

According to him, countries in the region have continued to demonstrate resilience and innovation in the fight against the disease. The WHO chief said the progress achieved in 2025 reflects the impact of sustained political commitment, regional cooperation and investment in public health systems.

He emphasised that no child, regardless of location, should be left unprotected from this preventable disease. Janabi said Africa is making remarkable progress towards eradicating polio, with stronger cross-border collaboration, improved surveillance systems, and expanded immunisation campaigns reaching millions of children across the continent.