WHO Recommends New Vaccine For Malaria Prevention

The World Health Organisation has recommended a new vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, for the prevention of malaria in children.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the WHO.

The development comes after advice from the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group, which was endorsed by the Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, following its regular biannual meeting held from September 25 to 29.

The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and manufactured and scaled up by the Serum Institute of India, is only the second vaccine recommended to prevent malaria.

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, places a particularly high burden on children in the African Region, where nearly half a million children die from the disease each year.

WHO said the demand for malaria vaccines is unprecedented; however, the available supply of RTS, S/AS01 vaccine is limited.

In response to the high demand for the first-ever malaria vaccine, 12 countries in Africa were in July allocated a total of 18 million doses of RTS, S/AS01 for the 2023–2025 period.

The allocations were made to Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

However, the addition of R21 to the list of WHO-recommended malaria vaccines is expected to result in sufficient vaccine supply to benefit all children living in areas where malaria is a public health risk.

Dr Ghebreyesus said, “Demand for the RTS, S vaccine far exceeds supply, so this second vaccine is a vital additional tool to protect more children faster, and to bring us closer to our vision of a malaria-free future.”

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said, “This second vaccine holds real potential to close the huge demand-and-supply gap. Delivered to scale and rolled out widely, the two vaccines can help bolster malaria prevention and control efforts and save hundreds of thousands of young lives in Africa from this deadly disease.”