The World Health Organisation (WHO) has proposed a multi-faceted strategy to combat antibiotic resistance, which includes preventing infections, ensuring proper and judicious use of antibiotics, and developing new diagnostics, vaccines, and medicines.

This follows the revelation on Monday that one in six laboratories has confirmed bacterial infections are resistant to antibiotic treatments, with the WHO calling for the medicines to be used more responsibly.

Resistance to antibiotics rose in about 40 per cent of samples monitored, the UN health agency said in a report based on data from more than 100 countries between 2016-2023. Antibiotic resistance is when bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines used to treat them, making infections harder to treat, more severe, and increasing the risk of spread, severe illness, and death.

This occurs naturally but is accelerated by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, leading to a major global health threat. Key priorities to curb the resistance include promoting quality infection prevention and control, using antibiotics only when necessary through stewardship programmes, and improving diagnostics to quickly identify the correct treatment.

Additionally, the WHO emphasises limiting antibiotic use in animal production and strengthening surveillance to monitor resistance and usage trends.

“Antimicrobial resistance is outpacing advances in modern medicine, threatening the health of families worldwide,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement accompanying the report.

“We must use antibiotics responsibly, and make sure everyone has access to the right medicines, quality-assured diagnostics and vaccines.” Globally, resistance to antibiotics directly accounts for more than one million deaths annually.

While genetic changes in pathogens are part of a natural process, human activity such as the misuse and overuse of antibiotics to control infections in humans, animals and plants is accelerating that process. In Africa, resistance to first-choice treatment for some types of bacteria found in bloodstream infections that can cause sepsis, organ failure and death, now exceeds 70 per cent, it said.