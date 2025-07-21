Who Owns The Electoral Mandate?

Without disregarding the crocodile tears being masked by some political parties and their leaders over defections and decampments from their parties, it is necessary to revisit once again the question of whether the framers of the Nigerian Constitution envisaged that a sitting Governor or President could transfer his party’s mandate or his mandate to a different political party.

Some condemnations of the defections by certain politicians are insincere because some have left their original parties for other parties on numerous occasions.

Some departed from their parties while in office, while others left before or after holding office. When individuals elected to specific offices based on their membership of a particular political party decamp to other parties, are they constitutionally, legally, politically and morally entitled to abandon their parties and carry the mandate elsewhere?

At the polling unit, voters vote for parties and not for candidates. Can such votes be transferred or discarded without the voters’ approval? The Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act give pre-eminence to political parties.

Nigeria does not have independent candidates, and no individual or aspirant can be nominated for an elective office unless he is a member of a political party.

Political parties sponsor candidates for various elections, and no individual can wake up and claim to run for any elective office outside the confines of a political party.

This is clearly stated and adumbrated in various sections of the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act. Section 177(c) of the constitution states that a gubernatorial candidate must belong to a political party and be sponsored by that party.

The same language applies to the office of the President in section 131(c) of the constitution. The constitution also mandates similar requirements for members of the National Assembly in Section 65(2)(b) and 106(d) for membership of the House of Assembly.

Consequently, the initial step for individuals wishing to contest elections is to register and become members of a political party.

No individuals, regardless of popularity, can appear on the ballot unless they are members of and sponsored by a political party.

Section 229 of the constitution defines a political party to include any association whose activities involve canvassing for votes in support of a candidate for election to the offices of President, Vice-President, Governor, Deputy Governor, or membership of a legislative house or local government council.

Section 222 of the Constitution also clarifies that no association, regardless of its name, shall operate as a political party unless registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

All these sections high light the dominance of political parties within the political landscape and in the lives of candidates vying for office.

The Electoral Act also emphasises the importance of political parties in nominating and sponsoring candidates. Section 84(4) of the Electoral Act states that a political party adopting the direct primaries procedure must ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity to be voted

for by party members. Section 84(5) stipulates that a party employing the indirect primaries system to select its candidate must follow the procedure outlined in the section.

Section 84(9) specifies that a party selecting a consensus candidate must secure the written consent of all eligible aspirants, confirming their voluntary withdrawal from the race and endorsing the consensus candidate.

Political parties play a central role in party primaries and the nomination of candidates. No individual or organisation can approach the electoral management authority unless through a political party.

The same applies to submitting the names of nominated candidates to the electoral management authority. The Electoral Act requires that political parties submit the name of the candidate who emerges from valid primaries as the party’s official candidate.

Section 29(1) of the Act states that each political party must, no later than 180 days before a general election, send to the Commission, using the prescribed forms, a list of candidates it proposes to sponsor, provided they have emerged from valid primaries conducted by the party.

Section 29(8) penalises political parties that introduce unqualified candidates to the Commission, stating that presenting a candidate who does not meet the qualifications is an offence.

Conviction can result in a fine of N10,000,000. Section 31 of the Act states that a candidate may withdraw their candidature through a written notice signed by them and personally delivered to the political party that nominated them.

The party must then inform the Commission of this withdrawal no later than 90 days before the election. The candidate does not contact the electoral management body directly. Instead, the candidate reverts to the political party that nominated them and formally withdraws.

This illustrates the current process of nomination and withdrawal. The candidate’s involvement is minimal; political parties hold the dominant power. The party may zone its offices based on gender, ethnicity, or religion.

It also determines whether to target specific vote banks in certain regions. The party chooses whether to sponsor tall or short candidates. It establishes screening committees and selects candidates for primaries.

This exemplifies the party’s influence within the political system. The party conducts screening and verification procedures. Following this, they organise primaries where party members select one candidate to represent them.

At this phase, the primary participants are the party and its members. Aspirants are nominal until they become official candidates of the party. The second stage involves registered voters.

Section 178(5) of the Constitution mandates that any registered voter for a legislative election is entitled to vote for the governor’s office. Similar provisions are found in sections 132(5) and 77(2) of the Constitution. Here, the voters hold the dominant position.

In Nigeria, at polling units, voters choose based on party logos, not individual candidates. The candidates’ photos are absent from the ballot papers. Voters cast their votes and leave; the identity of the elected candidate is only revealed during collation and declaration of results.

The candidate’s identity has already been confirmed through the screening, verification, and nomination processes by their party.

Once elected as the party’s candidate and supported by voters, can these individuals transfer, relinquish, cede, or sell their mandate – conferred by the voters – to another political party that neither screened nor sponsored them, nor was voted for by the voters?

The framers of the constitution did not anticipate a scenario where an individual, such as a President or Governor, would abandon their party and voters and switch allegiance to another party.

For members of the National and State Assemblies, Sections 68(g) and 109(g) of the Constitution are explicit: such members must vacate their seats if they join another party before the end of their term.

The only exception permitted is if there is a division or merger within their original party. Even then, the constitution grants voters the power to recall their representatives.

It is constitutionally, legally, morally wrong and unconscionable to transfer the sponsorship and mandate conferred by voters to another party before the elected official’s term concludes.

Though politically expedient, such actions undermine the credibility of the electoral process and erode voters’ trust in democracy.

The National Assembly must delete the proviso in section 68(g) of the Constitution and make the vacation of office automatic on defection.

They must also provide that any Governor or President must vacate office who, being a person whose election was sponsored by a political party, becomes a member of another party before the expiration of the period for which he or she was elected.

We must do the right thing and go beyond the crocodile tears of some members of the political elite on defections and decampment. Some of them can no longer remember their parents’ party as they are serial defectors.