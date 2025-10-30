WHO: Over 460 People Reportedly Killed In Hospital Taken By Sudanese Paramilitary Forces

Sudan’s paramilitary forces killed hundreds of people including patients in a hospital after they seized el-Fasher city in the western Darfur region over the weekend, according to the UN, displaced residents and aid workers, who described harrowing details of atrocities.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, said in a statement the 460 patients and companions were reportedly killed at Saudi Maternity Hospital in el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur. He said the WHO was “appalled and deeply shocked” by the reports.

The Sudan Doctors Network, a medical group tracking the war, said fighters from the Rapid Support Forces on Tuesday “cold-bloodedly killed everyone they found inside the Saudi Hospital, including patients, their companions, and anyone else present in the wards.”

Sudanese residents and aid workers described some of the atrocities carried out by the RSF, fighting since 2023 to take over Africa’s third largest nation, after they seized the army’s last stronghold in Darfur after over 500 days of siege, reports The Associated Press.

“The Janjaweed showed no mercy for anyone,” said Umm Amena, a mother of four children who fled the city on Monday after two days, using a Sudanese term for the RSF.

RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo on Wednesday acknowledged what he called “abuses” by his forces. In his first comments since the fall of el-Fasher, posted on the Telegram messaging app, he said an investigation was opened. He did not elaborate.