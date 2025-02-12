WHO Launches Plan For Free Childhood Cancer Medicines

Share

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee in the United States, have launched a new platform providing cost-free cancer medicines for thousands of children living in low- and middle-income countries, in a bid to improve lagging survival rates.

According to a statement on its website, the WHO stated that the first medicines were being delivered to Mongolia and Uzbekistan, with further shipments planned for Ecuador, Jordan, Nepal and Zambia, as part of the project’s pilot phase. The project is being launched through the Global Platform for Access to Child hood Cancer Medicines.

The treatments are expected to reach around 5,000 children with cancer this year across at least 30 hospitals in those six nations. The target is for children of the age of five to 14 years. “Countries in the pilot phase will receive an uninterrupted supply of qualityassured childhood cancer medicines at no cost,” according to the statement.

The WHO said that childhood cancer survival rates in low- and middle-income countries were often below 30 per cent, compared with around 80 per cent in highincome countries. “For too long, children with cancer have lacked access to life-saving medicines,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Share

Please follow and like us: