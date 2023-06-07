WHO lauds UK’s N1.2bn grant to strengthen Nigeria’s health system

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it appreciates a new funding commitment by the United Kingdom’s Department of Health and Social Care to support Nigeria in strengthening its health workforce. The grant amounting to £2 million, about N1.2 billion, will cover a two-year period to support Nigeria to optimise the performance, quality and impact of the health workforce through evidence-informed policies and strategies.

Kenya and Ghana got similar grants from the UK to support their resilience against global health challenges. The WHO stated yesterday that the grant to Nigeria would help the country in its determination to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). “Nigerian health system, like many countries in the global south, has been beset with challenges in having a resilient health system able to provide quality health services, promote health and prevent diseases.

“The challenges have been further exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which directly impacts the availability of health workers to provide quality services across the country,’’ the WHO stated. Reacting to the WHO announcement, Dr Richard Montgomery, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, said a skilled, well-motivated and adequate health workforce was critical for Nigeria to end preventable deaths and build resilience against global health threats.

He added that the UK International Development funding aligned with the Nigerian health workforce strategic plan and would help the country to up-skill its workers and improve health outcomes in the long run.

He said the two-year Human Resources for Health (HRH) project is aimed at supporting governments at national and sub-national levels and to support regulatory bodies and other key stakeholders.