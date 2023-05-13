Who Joins Insurance In Super 6 As Npfl Ends?

It has been a tough season in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League season with all the clubs fighting hard from the start of the campaign for a place in the season ending Super 6 as announced by the Interim Management Committee saddled with the responsibility of running the league after the former organisers, the League Management Company, was proscribed. The IMC announced an abridged league in other to meet up with the time frame and it has been fireworks from the start of the campaign.

Four clubs gained promotion from the Nigeria National League and there was insinuation that the four will definitely go back to where they are coming from but to everyone’s surprise, two of them: Insurance and Doma United, showed that they are not in the elite division just to make up the number. Insurance started the season on fire with a 2-0 defeat of former champion, Akwa United in Uyo to put fear in the heart of other teams and they are yet to look back, remaining unbeaten in 17 games, while becoming the first team to secure their place in the Super 6.

A season-ending game against relegated Nasarawa United will see if they are going to end the campaign unbeaten as they head to the Super 6 and a chance to return to the continent after so many years out. There are some dicey games to be played in both groups with the IMC already moving all the MatchDay 18 games to Sunday, May 21, so as to have harmonised fixtures. In a letter informing the NPFL Clubs of the fixture rearrangement, the IMC also noted that Federation Cup games of the Nigeria Football Federation have also impacted the commencement of the Super 6 start date.

While regretting the disruption to the schedule of the clubs, the IMC said it has however afforded the league a window to harmonise the fixtures of the regular season end matches. Chairman of the IMC, Gbenga Elegbeleye, clarified that the decision was to ensure that the regular season is concluded on the same date before the commencement of the Super 6. “The MatchDay 18 fixtures in both Groups will have to be played on the same date and that would be after Rivers United had completed their outstanding matches by Thursday, May 18,” Elegbeleye said.

Outstanding matches involving Rivers United are MatchDay 15 and 16 which have been scheduled for May 15 and 18. One of Akwa United, Enyimba and Remo Stars would miss the Super 6 in Group A with the three of them fighting for the last two slots in the group. Remo Stars did their chances a lot of good after condemning Plateau United to a 2-1 defeat in Jos last weekend and must secure a win against Kwara United in front of their home fans in Ikenne, Ogun State, to finish in top three. Kwara United have nothing to play for again as they already secured their stay in the elite division for another season.

The other two teams; Enyimba and Akwa United, both have tricky trips to Ibadan and Gombe respectively to keep a date with Shooting Stars and Gombe United with a point likely good enough for Enyimba to progress as they are currently second on the log with 31 points, two ahead of Akwa United in fourth position. A loss can as well put the People’s Elephant through if Akwa United fail to get the maximum three points against Gombe United. Akwa United would rue their opening day loss at the start of the season against Insurance as a better would have put them in a better position.

The other game in the group, El-Kanemi Warriors and Plateau United has nothing to do with who qualifies or go down, with the two teams only playing for pride. Group B is more uncertain than Group A as no team yet to qualify for the Super 6 but defending champion of the league, Rivers United, are in a better position alongside Lobi Stars for a place in the season-ending tournament. Tornadoes, Abia Warriors, Sunshine all have outside chance of making it to Lagos for the Super 6 but Doma United, currently in third position, have better opportunity to rub shoulders with the big boys despite gaining promotion just before the start of the season.

Before the start of the sea- son, there were rumours that Doma would be selling its slot for the highest bidder and at some point, it was announced that relegated Kano Pillars will take their position in the league, however, the club refuted the rumour and had since gone from strength to strength and on the verge of qualifying for the Super 6 as they are currently third in Group B of the league with two matches remaining for them in the group. Doma have an outstanding game against Rivers United before their final season game against Abia Warriors, both games away from home and a win in one of the two games will be enough to give them a place in the Super 6.

Sunshine Stars too will need to win their last game against relegated Dakkada while hoping the games involving other teams work in their favour. The IMC recently released a statement to monitor all the last day matches so as to guide against any match fixing and also to get a good representative on the continent. The IMC was mandated at inauguration to ensure a clean- up of the NPFL and make it competitive, attractive to corporate support and aligned to the international football calendar.

Head of Operations at the IMC, David- son Owumi, spoke during an internal review session and said that part of plans in place to achieve a season that ends on a high is the setting up of an intensive monitoring team that would be at all the venues. Against the background of possible compromise of games, he said the IMC is not leaving anything to chance, hence it is working with relevant match Security Agencies, the Club Administrators, the Nigeria Refer- ees and the NFF.

“We are happy so far with the performance of the clubs, the conduct of the majority of our Match Officials and the fans in most venues,” he said. “But, it’s never perfect and we are working to plug all gaps especially at this last stage when desperation has set in. We have reviewed all outstanding fixtures in relation to how crucial the stakes are to the clubs and we are confident of nipping any misadventure by any Club Administrator or even our Match Officials.

“We have always worked with every organ including the security agencies, the Referees body and the NFF to ensure the very best standards are upheld but being the last game of the regular season, we have upped the ante to deliver the very best. “While it may not be in our interest to disclose all the strategies we have in place, it is also important to make it known that Security Intelligence Unit is already monitoring some Clubs Officials in high-risk games with a view to nipping in the bud any untoward developments.”