Who Is Afraid Of Peace And Stability In Kebbi State?

It is always an eyesore and very troubling to watch how once-powerful men descend into the abyss of desperation, clutching at straws of irrelevance while disgracefully weaponising the very insecurities they once ignored.

The latest petition authored by Abubakar Malami, who many Nigerians know as the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, is an interesting case study of what we can term political recklessness, hypocrisy, and the dangerous misuse of national security rhetoric for personal gain.

The petition which was dated 10th September 2025 and addressed to the National Security Adviser, Director General of the Department of State Services, Inspector General of Police, and the Comptroller-Generals of Immigration and Civil Defence, Malami’s letter purportedly raises alarm about alleged plans to destabilize Kebbi State through the importation of political thugs, mercenaries from Niger Republic, and the trafficking of arms.

He had the effrontery to further accuse the sitting governor of Kebbi of complicity, even going as far as linking the state government to terrorist networks.

At the surface, such a petition ought to be taken seriously and treated with gravity. But when scrutinised closely, one would discover that its authorship by the person of Malami evidently questions its credibility.

This letter reeks of desperation, vindictiveness, and opportunism, being qualities that are far from the noble intervention of a patriotic elder statesman. Indeed, it exposes not the state institution, not the state governor, but the cunny Malami himself as a political clown who sought to create relevance for himself.

The timing of Malami’s petition raises suspicion. It can be recalled that under former President Muhammadu Buhari, he occupied one of the most powerful offices in Nigeria: Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for eight years (2015–2023). During that period, Kebbi State and much of the North West suffered under the ceaseless assault of kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists.

Hundreds were killed, villages were sacked, and thousands were displaced. Yet, not once was the now-concerned Malami heard publicly condemning the atrocities in his very home state, nor visit bereaved families, nor even send a perfunctory condolence letter.

This was a man who had the ears of the President, the authority of the office, and the instruments of justice at his disposal. But he chose the path of silence. He embraced complicity, and he chose political convenience over the lives of his people.

Now, after wandering around for a while, he suddenly found solace among the “IDPs” – internal displaced politicians – a coalition of rejected, rebellious, serial losers, and failed politicians.

He suddenly discovered a newfound passion for Kebbi’s security. He now forces himself into our view, painting himself as a whistle-blower, screaming about foreign mercenaries, clandestine arms deals, and terrorist networks.

I am surprised to ask, where was this fiery patriotism when the bodies of innocent farmers littered the fields of Danko-Wasagu? Where was his sense of urgency when schools in Zuru were shut down due to insecurity? Where was his letter-writing zeal when women were abducted on highways in Argungu?

At this point, we won’t be deceived by all his shenanigans. The hypocrisy is glaring for all to see. His action isn’t genuine patriotism, but a desperation for political recognition. Having failed to carve out relevance within mainstream politics, he now weaponises the pain of the Kebbi people for selfish aggrandisement.

The great people of Nigeria won’t forget so soon how Malami’s record as Attorney General was so scandalous. We still remember how his tenure remains one of the most controversial in Nigeria’s democratic history, characterised by allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and the shielding of politically exposed persons from justice.

Nigerians still remember the suspicious deals around recovered loot, the brazen attempts to frustrate anti-graft prosecutions, and the blatant personalisation of the office of the AGF.

During his dictatorial era in office, Malami’s name became synonymous with political manipulation. Even within his home state of Kebbi, his aloofness to the plight of ordinary citizens during the years of banditry has not been forgotten.

Therefore, when such a man pens a petition alleging that the governor of Kebbi is colluding with terrorists, Nigerians must interrogate not the content but the intent. Is this the voice of a patriot? Or is it the cry of a desperate politician, eager to blackmail his opponents and stage-manage insecurity as a bargaining chip? The answer is self-evident.

Malami alleges that foreign mercenaries from the Niger Republic are being armed and deployed to Kebbi. He claims thugs roam freely, attacking citizens without fear of law enforcement. He insists that Governor Nasir Idris and his allies are complicit, and he even mentions links to a terrorist network.

But pause for a moment. Who, just days ago, was accused of facilitating the importation of bandits into Kebbi? Who, according to reports, has been fingered in clandestine arrangements with violent actors for political advantage? None other than Abubakar Malami himself.

Indeed, the timing of his petition betrays him. Less than 48 hours after attempting to silence the media from reporting his alleged connections to bandit importation, he suddenly leapt forward with this so-called petition.

What clearer evidence of deflection can there be? A guilty man projects his sins onto others. By rushing to accuse Governor Nasir Idris, Malami merely seeks to distract attention from his own alleged complicity.

The petition Is not a patriotic document; it is a smokescreen. It is not a warning; it is a confession disguised as an accusation.

Let it be said clearly: Governor Nasir Idris has no complicity in the allegations levelled by Malami. On the contrary, the governor has demonstrated commendable commitment to the security of the Kebbi people. Since assuming office, he has taken proactive measures like working hand-in-glove with federal security agencies, providing logistic support to the armed forces, and creating grassroots security initiatives across local governments. He has built synergy with community leaders and vigilantes to restore peace in rural areas. Most importantly, he has consistently reaffirmed his government’s zero tolerance for banditry, terrorism, and thuggery.

For Malami to tarnish the name of such a proactive leader is not only mischievous but malicious. It is a calculated attempt at blackmail. Nigerians must not be deceived. Governor Idris remains innocent of these wild allegations, and the people of Kebbi know his commitment firsthand.

At a time when Nigeria battles multiple security fronts – terrorism in the North East, banditry in the North West, separatist violence in the South East, and oil theft in the South South – the last thing the nation needs right now is a reckless politician whose joblessness has positioned him as a sower of confusion for personal gain.

Malami’s petition, if left unchecked, could incite violence, inflame tensions, and weaken the morale of security agencies that are daily sacrificing their lives. This is all the more reason why his actions must be condemned in the strongest terms.

I would urge the international community, particularly democratic partners, not to be swayed by his antics. They must recognise him for what he is: a desperate man seeking to launder his image through false alarms. For the record, I’m convinced that it is Malami, not Governor Idris, who ought to be placed on international watchlists for destabilisation attempts and reckless political conduct.

Abubakar Malami’s petition is not the voice of conscience but the cry for recognition. It is the rant of a desperate man who is willing to drag his state and his country into turmoil for selfish ends.

His record as Attorney General is littered with corruption and complicity; his silence during years of banditry speaks volumes; his sudden alarmism exposes hypocrisy; and his baseless attack on Governor Nasir Idris reveals malice.

Nigeria cannot afford to indulge such recklessness. The security agencies must treat his petition not as intelligence but as evidence of desperation from a selfish individual. The international community must place him under scrutiny. And the Nigerian people must consign him to the dustbin of political history.

In a conclusive analysis, Malami is a traitor and not a saviour to Kebbi. He should be seen as a political clown, a liability, and a threat to the very peace he pretends to defend. Nigerians must see through Malami’s games and rally behind legitimate individuals, not political failures attempting to reinvent themselves as prophets of doom.

Talba wrote this piece from Birnin- Kebbi.