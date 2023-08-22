Who Is Afraid  Of Femi Gbajabiamila? 

Politics in Nigeria is not for the weak or weary. It is for the brave heart and an enterprise where one can be easily consumed if morals, passion for service, and commitment to the national interest do not guide such an individual.

I have read the news making the rounds concerning the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. The story read like tales by moonlight. It was craftily written and delivered. I salute the craftiness of the promoters of the story. But it was also a feeble one that lost its plot midway. It was laced with illogical conclusions, and any discerning mind would know it is an attempt at cheap blackmail.

We all know that the Chief of Staff to the president is more of the gatekeeper and one that ensures that the president stays true and abreast of the happenings around the country both in policy formulation and implementation. It is typical for the Chief of Staff to be viewed as influential within the corridors of power. As such, he is the darling of all that wants the president’s attention.

Some folks have accused Femi Gbajabiamila of unimaginable things. They said he received monies from ministerial nominees to allocate ministries. In truth, I was dazed as these individuals seemed not to be knowledgeable about how the presidency works.

Remember that there are layers of processes before decisions are made and implemented, and the Chief of Staff cannot arrogate some responsibilities to himself. Before we do some things, we must understand why we do them and the object of our focus. Femi Gbajabiamila is a step ahead in the game. He has in his bag loads of experience over a decade.

To allege that Femi Gbajabiamila would demand gratification from anyone is very uncharitable and demeaning. This man was the former speaker of the House of Representatives. What has Femi yet to see? What has he yet to face? And could Femi be driven by pecuniary benefits at this stage of his life?

Femi Gbajabiamila has proved a hard nut to crack for those bent on manipulating the system to favour a select few against the interest of the generality of Nigerians. As such, the plot to get him out of the way has thickened. He has shown great loyalty to the president, which is not going well with those vested interests.

You can accuse Femi Gbajabiamila of some things, and one of them is not demanding gratification or acting against the president’s interest. He is too intelligent for such a despicable enterprise and not after serving out his tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives honourably.

Let’s make no mistakes. Femi Gbajabiamila is an honourable man. Those privileged to know him closely would attest that one of his attributes is to stay focused, and he is passionate about the national interest.

He is not your everyday politician. He is very detailed and passionate about leadership. He believes purposeful leadership is the cornerstone of sustainable growth and development. President Bola Tinubu identified these attributes hence his appointment as Chief of Staff.

I can understand if there are plots to get him out of the way due to the proactive steps taken by the Bola Tinubu administration. This is because he has been able to provide that support system to his principal to stay focused. This is one of the critical roles of a Chief of Staff and why most presidents go for experienced and dependable allies to fill the position.

The appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila is a brilliant one by President Bola Tinubu in the sense that as someone who had been the number four man in the leadership structure in the country, he cannot be bullied or distracted by cheap blackmail.

Femi Gbajabiamila is more like the backbone of this administration, and those wanting to bring the present administration down must first get the Chief of Staff out of the way.

This is the case in the recent slander campaign in the public space. He has been earmarked for character assassination to weaken his resolve to stay true to his responsibilities to the president and the country.

The president is aware of such shenanigans around the corner lurking and waiting for that slip to take advantage of and bring the administration to its knees. But how long these shenanigans would sustain the drive is left to be imagined. This is not only distracting, it is unpatriotic.

As Nigerians, we must occupy ourselves with the greater good of the over 200 million Nigerians that dot the nook and crannies of the country. Nigerians have been through a lot for several years, and any opportunity to reset the country must be embraced and not kicked against.

The renewed hope mantra is for all Nigerians and not a select few. If the president fails, Nigeria will be doomed. So what do we benefit by playing politics with the lives of millions of Nigerians?

Those behind the slander against the Chief of Staff should have a rethink. Some particular things should not be imagined, let alone said in public. Who is afraid of Femi Gbajabiamila? You know yourself, and Nigerians are watching you. A word is enough for the wise.