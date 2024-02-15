WHO Harps on Condom Use to Prevent Unplanned Pregnancies, Diseases

As part of efforts to save lives through the prevention of unplanned pregnancies and avert diseases including the transmission of HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined communities and partners worldwide in raising awareness about the importance of using condoms, which experts describe as life-saving tools.

The intervention of the WHO comes as Nigeria joined the global community to mark the International Condom Day, commemorated on February 13 , 2024. According to the WHO, It is important to bring visibility back to this safe, inexpensive and highly effective tool to prevent transmission of HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancies. Condoms are a form of birth control that are important to practice safe sex and are used to prevent unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI).

According to health experts, use of latex or polyurethane condom during sex can help reduce the risk of infection or reduce the chances of any transmission of STDs as according to a data released by the National AIDS Control Organisation, unprotected sexual contact was the cause of the HIV infection of people in the nation over the course of the previous ten years. HIV targets the immunological system of the body and AIDS can develop from HIV if it is not treated where contact with contaminated blood, semen or vaginal secretions can spread the virus.

There is no cure for HIV, however, it can be controlled with the right medical attention hence, there are many resources available to help people learn about sexual health and it is important to take advantage of them. By being informed about STDs and taking steps to protect oneself, one can help reduce the spread of STDs and improve overall sexual health hence, International Condom Day is observed every February, to address public health challenges related to sexual health and HIV/AIDS prevention, promote access to condoms, advocate for comprehensive sexual health education and encourage people to take proactive steps towards protecting themselves and their partners.