WHO, FCDO Laud Mbah’s Strategic Investments in Health System Devt

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have donated vehicles, equipment, and various training items to the Enugu State Colleges of Nursing at Park Lane, Enugu, and Awgu, lauding Governor Peter Mbah’s bold and strategic investments in health system development in the state.

The items donated include two 15-seater Toyota Hiace commuter buses, two Mikano diesel generators, 145 desktop computers, five suction machines, eight sets of 3D electronic boards, 13 Sharp three-in-one photocopiers, and numerous laboratory, training, nursing, and hostel equipment and accessories, among others.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the WHO Country Director and Head of Mission, Nigeria, Dr. Pavel Ursu, said the donations followed a comprehensive infrastructure readiness assessment conducted on the Enugu State College of Nursing, Park Lane Campus, and the Enugu State College of Nursing, Awgu Campus by WHO, in collaboration with the Enugu State Government, as part of the Equipment Support for Health Training Institutions (ESHTI) initiative.