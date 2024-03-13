Who else but Prof Benjamin Nwabueze (1931-2023)

In 1975 Brigadier General Murtala Mohammed GCFR (8 November 1938 – 13 February 1976), he was at that time a brigadier, approached Chief Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams SAN (16 December 1920 – 26 March 2005) to be the Chairman of the 50-man Constitutional Drafting Committee. Chief Williams told Brigadier Murtala Mohammed that he would accept the job on two conditions, among which is that Professor Benjamin Obi Nwabueze (22 December 1931-29 October, 2023) from Atani in Anambra State must be a member of the committee. Chief Williams told me this story himself when I covered proceedings of the committee which were usually held in his residence in Ilupeju, Lagos. I asked why he insisted on his friend, Professor Nwabueze, to be a member of the committee; his reply was “who else but Ben”.

Eventually, Professor Ben Nwabueze was appointed a member of the 50 man committee. The committee was inaugurated on October 18, 1975 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, then headed by Professor Bolaji Akinyemi (82), from Ilesha, Osun State, who later became the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister under General Ibrahim Babangida (GCFR). The committee was inaugurated before Brigadier General Murtala Mohammed was assassinated on February 13, 1976.

The Secretary of the committee was Alhaji Gidado Idris, who was then the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture in Kaduna State. He later became secretary to the Constituent Assembly and later Secretary to the Government of the Federation under General Sani Abacha, GCFR, (20 September 1943 – 8 June 1998). At the Constitution Drafting Committee, Alhaji Gidado Idris was assisted by Mr. R.C. O. Nwokedi, Senior Assistant Secretary, Cabinet Office, Lagos, Mrs O.O. Onajide, then Head of News and Current Affairs Mid-West Television, Mr. A. Obilade, lecturer in law, University of Lagos and Dr. O.A. Obozuwa, former lecturer in law, Lagos State University and a Commissioner, Public Service Commission, Bendel State.

Other supporting staff of the committee by then were Mr. E. Omofuma, Mr. O. Ogunade, Mr. J.O. Oyefeso, Mrs A. T. Kole, Mrs M.M. Wuraola, Mr. J.E. Ikebude, Mr. R.O. Akpabio, Mrs J.O. Adeyemi-Wilson, Mrs V.O. Odunuga, Mrs M.M. Albert, Mrs P.C. Adiele, Mr. A. O. Iyiola, Mr. E.O. Ajiboye, Mrs. J.T. Okechukwu, Mr. E.I. Ojogwu, Miss A.E. Anwana, Mr. J. A. Adesanwo, Mr. Ben Enahoro, Mr. N. Orekan and Mr. P. Nwajei. After the inauguration of the committee, Professor Nwabueze was made a member of the Legal Drafting subcommittee headed by Chief Rotimi Williams. Other members of the subcommittee at that time were Chief Richard Osuolale Abimbola Akinjide SAN (4 November 1930 – 21 April 2020), who later became the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation in 1979, Alhaji Olufemi Lateeef Okunnu (90), former Minister of Works, Dr. Tajudeen Olawale Ayinla Idris (June 6, 1940- August 30, 2018), who later became Commissioner for Education under Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande and Chief James Ajibola Idowu Ige, SAN, (13 September, 1930 – 23 December, 2001) who was elected the governor of Oyo State, 1979-1983, and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, 2000-2001. The rest members of the committee were Justice Muhammadu Buba Ardo (1930- October 5, 1991) from Fufore, Yola in Adamawa State, former Chief Justice of North Eastern State (1975-1976), Justice of the Supreme Court (1978-1979), Mr. S.M. Liberty, Attorney General of Borno State and Mr. Kanmi Ishola Osobu from Ilesha in Osun State. Mr Osobu was educated at the famous Ilesa Grammar School before proceeding to University of London. Before his death in 1995, he had a flourishing bar practice in Lagos of which many lawyers including Wole Obayomi, currently a partner and Head of Tax, Regulatory and Peoples’ Service (TRPS) Practice of KPMG and Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika SAN, passed through. Till he died in Ibadan, myself, Toye Akiyode, Yinka Guedon, Gboyega Amoboye (‘The Governor’), Femi Ogunleye (now the Towulade of Akinale in Ogun State), Labake Adebiyi, alias