Who Convenes Experts On Guidelines For New HIV Prevention

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is assembling a Guideline Development Group (GDG) to craft recommendations for the use of injectable lenacapavir as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and optimise HIV testing protocols for long-acting prevention products.

This initiative aims to address the public health needs of populations disproportionately affected by HIV and enhance global access to high-quality prevention and testing services.

Scheduled to meet virtually from January 28 to 30, 2025, the GDG will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and acceptability of injectable lenacapavir as a PrEP option.

They will also develop evidencebased guidance on HIV testing procedures for users of long-acting PrEP, focusing on implementation in resource-limited settings.

The GDG includes experts from all WHO regions, selected for their technical knowledge and community representation.

They will review systematic evidence and propose recommendations to support lenacapavir’s integration into HIV prevention strategies.

WHO encourages public and organisational feedback on GDG members’ biographies by January 20, 2024, via hiv-aids@who.int

