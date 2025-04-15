WHO: Conditions At Gaza Hospitals ‘Beyond Description’ After Israeli Attacks

Share

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said conditions at hospitals in Gaza are “beyond description”, after a major facility was put out of service by an Israeli air strike.

Spokeswoman Dr Margaret Harris told the BBC it was seeing “attack after attack” on hospitals and healthcare workers, and medical supplies were critically low due to Israel’s blockade of the territory.

On Sunday, staff at al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City said an Israeli strike had destroyed its laboratory and damaged its emergency room. They did not report any direct casualties, but said a child died due to disruption of care.

The Israeli military said it hit a “command-and-control centre” used by Hamas to plan attacks. The hospital is run by the Church of England, whose bishops said they shared “grief, sorrow and outrage” with Palestinians over the attack and called on Israel to provide evidence to support its claim.

A ceasefire in Gaza ended when Israel resumed its air and ground campaign four weeks ago, saying that military pressure would force Hamas to release the hostages it is still holding.

