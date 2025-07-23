WHO Condemns Israeli Raid On Central Gaza Residence, Warehouse Attack

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Israel’s ground offensive in central Gaza has compromised its efforts to continue working, after its facilities came under attack.

The UN agency accused Israeli forces of attacking a building housing its staff and their families in the city of Deir al-Balah on Monday and mistreating those sheltering there.

Its main warehouse was also attacked and destroyed.

The Israeli military has not yet commented. Its first major ground operation in Deir al-Balah since the start of the war with Hamas 21 months ago has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, amid warnings of a severe hunger crisis across the territory, reports the BBC.

The UN said on Monday it was receiving reports of malnourished people arriving at clinics and hospitals in extremely poor health, while the Hamas-run health ministry said 19 people had died from malnutrition since Saturday