WHO Commences Public Health Study Of Ogoni In 2025

The project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Professor Nenibarini Zabbey has disclosed that the World Health Organization (WHO) will commence a Public Health Study of Ogoni next year.

Professor Zabbey disclosed this at the flag-off of the free medical outreach conducted by HYPREP in conjunction with the Association of Ogoni Doctors (AODs) at the Terebor General Hospital, Gokana LGA.

The Public Health Study, which will be conducted by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer with local partners will provide data on the health pattern of the region to recommend fit-for-purpose and sustainable health interventions for the residents.

Already, the Project is constructing the Ogoni Specialist Hospital and the Buan Cottage Hospital as part of efforts to provide access to quality healthcare to Ogoni.

“The PC further announced that the Project will be strengthening more primary healthcare facilities in 2025. The health centres are in Onne in Eleme LGA, Nonwa in Tai LGA, Taabaa in Khana LGA and Bodo in Gokana LGA. Recall the Project had strengthened health centres in Bori, Terebor, Kpite and Nchia.

The HYPREP PC stated that the Project is building a staff quarter and carrying out remedial works at the K-Dere Primary Health Centre for doctors and community health workers as part of efforts to improve community medicine and access to healthcare in the community.

He stressed the Project’s commitment to prioritizing the health of the Ogoni people even as it is carrying out other projects including the provision of potable, construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration(CEER), the Ogoni Power Project, livelihood programmes among others

Dr Vincent Wachukwu, Director of Medical Services, Rivers State Ministry of Health who represented the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, commended HYPREP for partnering with the state government in providing health care services to Ogoni people through free medical outreach and other health interventions, also assured of the government’s continuous support to HYPREP in the sustainability of the public health projects.

Also speaking, the President of the Association of Ogoni Doctors (AOD), applauded the Project Coordinator for prioritizing people-centric programmes like free medical outreach, adding that the group identifies with the Project in its quest to address the health challenges affecting the people.

The free medical outreach runs from 16-27th December across the four LGAs of Ogoni and will offer free medical consultations and treatments, health education, distribution of essential medications and health supplies, health screenings for common illnesses and conditions and surgeries on hernia, appendicitis, cataract, fibroid and dental care.

