Who Can Stop Rampaging Bayern?

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are expected to be boosted by the return of Harry Kane ahead of Saturday’s league trip to the BayArena, where they face Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians have been in frightening form in recent weeks under coach Vincent Kompany, thrashing Atalanta 6-1 away in Bergamo on Tuesday despite the absence of Kane. Bayern also recorded a commanding 4-1 home victory over Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

Leverkusen, however, also impressed in Europe during the week, holding Arsenal FC to a 1-1 draw, a result that could boost their confidence heading into the clash with the Bundesliga leaders. But the hosts face a stern test against a Bayern side that has been ruthless domestically this season.

Leverkusen appeared to show signs of fatigue in last weekend’s dramatic 3-3 draw with SC Freiburg, with defender Alejandro Grimaldo admitting afterwards that the team looked tired before they were punished late on by Matthias Ginter’s equaliser.

The draw means Leverkusen have conceded five goals in their last two Bundesliga matches and currently sit outside the top four. In contrast, Bayern have been relentless in front of goal.

Kompany’s side have scored 92 goals in 25 league matches this season and are on course to surpass the Bundesliga record of 101 goals in a single campaign. Their dominance against the league’s strongest sides has also been emphatic.

Bayern have won all eight meetings with top-six teams this season by a combined scoreline of 33-6, including a 3-0 victory over Leverkusen earlier in the campaign that ended their opponents’ 37-match unbeaten away run.

With an average of 3.7 goals per game, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards. Leverkusen still pose a threat in attack, particularly through 19-year-old forward Christian Kofane, who has scored in back to-back Bundesliga matches.

However, Bayern’s superior firepower could ultimately prove decisive, with Colombian winger Luis Diaz emerging as one of their most dangerous attackers after scoring five goals in his last six league appearances.

A 3-1 away victory for Bayern appears a strong possibility if their attacking momentum continues.