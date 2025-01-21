WHO Begs Trump To Reconsider Decision To Withdraw US

Share

Following the decision of the newly sworn-in President of the United States (US), Donald Trump to withdraw the country from the World Health Organization (WHO), the organization on Tuesday said the decision would affect its mission.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump, on Monday after his inauguration, signed about 200 executive orders and memoranda, one of which was the withdrawal of US from the WHO.

Reacting to the development, the WHO in a statement stated that Trump’s order was regrettable.

WHO recalled that since its inception in 1948, the US has been involved in its mission of saving countless lives.

“WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. “For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. “Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO,” it read. The World Health body called for a reconsideration of President Trump’s order. WHO added that it hoped for constructive dialogue with the 47th President of America’s government for the benefit of millions of people around the globe. “With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past 7 years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues. “We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe,” it added.

