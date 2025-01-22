WHO Asks US To Reconsider Withdrawal Of Membership

Share

Recounting some of the life saving partnerships it has entered into with the United States of America in the last seven decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the United States to reconsider its intent to withdrawal its membership from the organisation.

WHO yesterday while noting it’s crucial role in protecting the health of people in the world including those in the US, expressed readiness to dialogue with the new leadership of the US with the view to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization.

“WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board.”

Share

Please follow and like us: