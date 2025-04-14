Share

The Super Eagles boast some of the most talented crop of players on the African continent. The Nigeria national team is packed with world class talents in every area of the pitch, and today, we want to focus on the midfield.

Who are the best Nigerian midfielders in 2025? Let us take a look at the top 3.

By the way, in this article, we will only be focusing on players who play for Nigeria, hence players like Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka, despite being of Nigerian descent, will not be considered.

Let us now dive into the list.

Alex Iwobi

Being related to Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha, Iwobi was always destined to succeed with the Super Eagles. Right now, he is one of the longest-serving Nigerian players despite still being in his 20s.

Iwobi currently has 13 goal contributions in the Premier League and his stellar performance against Liverpool helped him clinch a unique record as the first Nigerian player to ever record 30+ goals and assists in the Premier League.

With the season Iwobi is having in one of the toughest leagues in the world, he is arguably Fulham’s most important player right now and he is definitely one of Nigeria’s most important players, thanks to his productivity, creativity, and versatility.

Wilfred Ndidi

Although he is currently struggling in the Premier League with Leicester City likely to be relegated once again, you only have to look at Ndidi’s quality on the field of play to see that he is one of the best defensive midfielders out of Africa. He is solid, a great tackler of the ball, a good passer, and is brilliant in the air, too.

Ndidi is one of those players who is very difficult to get the ball out of, and when it is absolutely necessary, he can also slot right into the center of defense and still do an amazing job.

He helped Leicester City win the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021, beating Chelsea and Manchester City, respectively, to win those trophies. He also helped them win the EFL Championship in 2024 to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Right now, he is being monitored by clubs around Europe, so don’t be surprised if he makes a big move this summer.

Raphael Onyedika

Right now, everything seems to be pointing towards this guy being the heir to Ndidi’s throne in the Super Eagles squad. He currently plays for Club Brugge and is an important member of the squad. He helped the club win the Belgian Pro League in 2024. He also helped them reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League this season, after they beat Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta in the playoffs.

Who is your number one man when it comes to Nigeria’s midfield, though?

