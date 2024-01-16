WHO appeals for $1.5bn to deliver healthcare in crises

The World Health O r g a n i s a t i o n (WHO) yesterday launched a $1.5 billion emergency appeal to provide care to more than 87 million people affected by ongoing crises in 2024, including in Africa the occupied Palestinian territory, Ukraine, Sudan, Syria and the Horn of Africa. The appeal comes at a time when climate change, drought and other extreme weather events, are fuelling food insecurity, conflict and displacement, causing deeper and increasingly complex health emergencies, leaving healthcare increasingly under fire.

Every humanitarian crisis is a health crisis, WHO said, and each dollar invested in its lifesaving work nets a return on investment of at least $35. Speaking from the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus urged donors and governments to step up support.